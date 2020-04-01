Menu
LATEST NUMBERS: Coronavirus patients by LGA

Rebecca Fist
by
1st Apr 2020 3:52 PM

BYRON Shire residents appear to be the hardest hit by COVID-19 compared to other residents living on the Northern Rivers.

>>> "The worst is yet to come", Northern NSW health boss warns

Newly released data saw the number of positive cases in Byron jump from eight to 11 in 24 hours.

With the new clinic opening at Byron Central Hospital tomorrow, making for more convenient testing, the figures are set to worsen.

Further north, the Tweed local government area has seen one positive test as of 8pm on March 31, bringing the total to 12.

There are also eight confirmed cases in the Clarence Valley, five from Lismore and between one and four respectively in Ballina and Tenterfield.

Of the 42 cases in Northern NSW, 36 were contracted overseas, two were from contact with a confirmed case or a known cluster, two are under investigation and two have come from an unknown source.

coronavirus coronavirusnorthernrivers
