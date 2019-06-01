Late goal delivers Dockers victory over Collingwood

Michael Walters of the Dockers (second from right) celebrates after kicking the winning goal against Collingwood Magpies and the Fremantle Dockers at the MCG on Saturday.

Michael Walters of the Dockers (second from right) celebrates after kicking the winning goal against Collingwood Magpies and the Fremantle Dockers at the MCG on Saturday.

FREMANTLE have pulled off a stunning four-point win over Collingwood, Michael Walters the hero again with a goal to put his side in front with less than 30 seconds left at the MCG.

Saturday's 11.13 (79) to 11.9 (75) will be much debated after a Walters' goal in the third quarter wasn't overturned by the score reviewer despite it appearing to be touched off the boot by Chris Mayne.

Steele Sidebottom's desperate lunge was clearly over the goal line, but in a game decided by less than a kick the Magpies appear hard done by.

Collingwood, who were aiming to make it eight wins in a row, led by as much as nine points in a frantic final term, but Brandon Matera kicked two goals to keep his side in it.

As the clock ticked down, Nat Fyfe mistimed a torpedo punt that fell fortuitously into Walters' lap inside attacking 50, the Dockers star winning a game off his own boot for the second week running.

In a scrappy contest where errors came thick and fast, the few players who were able to maintain their composure and execute skills under pressure stood out more than they usually would.

Brad Hill (29 possessions) and Fyfe (32) were those players for Fremantle, while Scott Pendlebury's class shone out for the Pies, the skipper finishing with 29 touches and two goals.

Scores were level at the first break, but Jordan De Goey's brilliant second goal helped the Pies to a 13-point lead at half-time.

The visitors looked set to break the game open with four goals in a row in the third quarter, but De Goey's third late helped slice the margin to four points at the last change, setting up a pulsating finish.

Fremantle finished a player down after Alex Pearce limped off with an ankle injury and failed to return for the final term.

Collingwood will next take on Melbourne in the Queen's Birthday clash, with the Dockers one of six teams not in action as the AFL's bye rounds commence.

- AAP