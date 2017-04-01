26°
Latest list of roads closed on Northern Rivers

Samantha Elley
Marnie Johnston
Alina Rylko
, and | 1st Apr 2017 7:46 AM Updated: 7:47 AM
Lismore Rowing Club carpark
Lismore Rowing Club carpark Marc Stapelberg

SATURDAY 8.30am:

  • The Bruxner Highway is closed between Lismore and Casino.
  • Bangalow Road between Lismore and Bexhill is closed.
  • Numerous local roads around Lismore, Murwillumbah, Kyogle and across the Northern Rivers region are closed due to flooding.

Motorists in Northern NSW are advised to avoid non-essential travel with a number of townships in Northern NSW being evacuated due to rising flood waters.

If you do need to drive then never drive through flood waters.

For the latest information visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

Ballina Shire

Closed

  • Burns Point Ferry
  • Lindendale Road, Marom Creek
  • Old Bangalow Road downstream from Tintenbar Road to Tamarind Driver
  • Ross Lane, Deadmans Creek

Caution

  • Ballina CBD - Various locations subject to high tide inundation
  • Ballina Heights Drive at Cumbalum Interchange
  • Boundary Road, Marom Creek
  • Dalwood Road at Gum Creek Weir
  • Friday Hut Road, Kirklands crossing
  • Deadmans Creek, Cumbalum
  • Friday Hut Road, Emigrant Crossing
  • Houghlahans Creek Road causeways
  • Marom Creek Road at Gum Creek
  • Pearces Creek Hall Road at Pearces Creek
  • Ross Lane
  • Tamarind Drive between North Ck Rd and Cumbalum

Byron Shire

Closed

  • Beacoms Road
  • Booyong Road
  • Coopers Shoot Road - Bangalow
  • Coral Avenue
  • Grays Lane
  • Left Bank Road
  • Midgen Flat Road
  • Nashua Area
  • Palmwoods Road
  • Repentance Creek Road
  • Skinners Shoot Road
  • The Pocket Road
  • Tinderbox Road
  • Tyagarah Road
  • Upper Main Arm Road
  • Upper Wilsons Creek Road
  • Whian Road, Eureka

Caution

 

  • Balemo Drive, Northern and Southern end
  • Coolamon Scenic Drive
  • Coorabell Road
  • Dingo Lane
  • Friday Hut Road
  • Goonengerry Road
  • Gulgan Road
  • Mafeking Road
  • Main Arm Road
  • Mullumbimby Road
  • Orana Road
  • Redgate Road
  • Settlement Road
  • Seven Miles Beach Road
  • South Golden Beach

Kyogle

 

Closed

  • Afterlee Road
  • Babyl Creek Road
  • Back Creek Road
  • Boomi Creek Road
  • Cawongla Road
  • Collins Creek Road
  • Collins Valley Road
  • Duck Creek Road
  • Ettrick Road
  • Fawcetts Plain Road
  • Ferndale Road
  • Gradys Creek Road
  • Green Pigeon Road
  • Horseshoe Creek Road
  • Kyogle Road
  • Lavelles Road
  • Lindsay Creek Road
  • Lynches Creek Road
  • McClelland Road
  • Omagh Road
  • Oxbow Road
  • Saunders Road
  • Tabulam Road
  • Tims Lane (Mahoneys Lane)
  • Trentys Lane
  • Warra Warra Lane
  • Whites Road
  • Wiangaree Back Road
  • Williams Road

Caution

  • Clarence Way
  • Summerland Way

Lismore

 

Closed

  • Auckram Road, McKees Hill
  • Ballina Road (Bruxner Highway)
  • Bangalow Road
  • Bentley Road Causeway
  • Boatharbour Road
  • Blue Knob Road
  • Borton Road, Tullera
  • Brewster St, Lismore Square
  • Bridge Street, North Lismore
  • Campbell Road, Stony Shoot
  • Caniaba Road
  • Cathcart Street, Lismore
  • Coraki Road
  • Corndale Road
  • Cross Road, Numulgi
  • Cusack Road
  • Dawson St, Lismore
  • Diadem Street, Lismore
  • Duncan Rd, Dunoon
  • Dunoon Road
  • Durhiem Road, Monaltrie
  • Elizabeth St, East Lismore
  • Elliott Road
  • Eltham Road
  • Gungas Road, Nimbin
  • Hensley Carpark, lower level.
  • Jiggi Road
  • Keen Street
  • Keerrong Road, near Payne Bridge
  • Koonorigan Road
  • Krauss Ave
  • Kyogle Road
  • Lindendale Road
  • Magellan Street
  • Monaltrie Road, Monaltrie
  • Nimbin Road
  • Numulgi Road
  • Pelican Creek Road
  • Ridgewood Road
  • Ridgewood Bridge
  • Rowing Club lower carpark
  • Sibley Road, Nimbin
  • Skyline Road, Monaltrie
  • Snow St, South Lismore
  • Swan Bay Road
  • Taylor Road, Chilcotts Grass
  • Terania Creek Road, Terania Creek
  • Terania Street, North Lismore
  • The Channon Road
  • Tregeagle Road
  • Tuntable Creek Road
  • Union Street
  • Uralba Street
  • Whian Whian Road
  • Wilson St, South Lismore
  • Winterton Parade, North Lismore
  • Woodlawn Road
  • Wyrallah Road
  • Zadoc Street

Caution

  • Ballina Road (Bruxner Highway)
  • Cawongla Road
  • Cynthia Wilson Drive, East Lismore
  • Kyogle Road
  • Rous Road
  • Wallace Road

Richmond Valley

Closed

  • Allwood Street
  • Boggy Creek Road
  • Bora Codrington Road
  • Bruxner Highway, Casino to Lismore
  • Bungawalbin Whiporie Road, Bungawalbin
  • Busby's Flat Road
  • Caniaba Road
  • Casino Coraki Road
  • Coraki Ellangowan Road
  • Darke Lane
  • Droneys Bridge Road
  • Edenville Road
  • Ellangowan Road
  • Elliots Road
  • Figtree Lane, McKees Hill
  • Hockeys Lane
  • McDonalds Bridge Road
  • Mongogarie Road
  • Moonem New Italy Road
  • Myall Creek Road
  • Ocean Drive
  • Old Tenterfield Road
  • Rappville Road
  • Reardons Lane
  • Reynolds Road
  • Ryans Road, Leeville
  • Shannon Brook Road
  • Short Street
  • Spring Grove Road
  • Springville Road
  • Stratheden Road
  • Summerland Way
  • Swan Bay New Italy Road
  • Tatham Ellangowan Road
  • Tatham Tomki Road
  • Woodburn Coraki Road
  • Woodburn Evans Head Road

Caution

  • Myall Creek Road
  • Old Tenterfield Road off Summerland Way
  • Rambaldinis Road
  • The Gap Road

Ballina Shire

Closed

  • Boundary Road, Marom Creek
  • Burns Point Ferry
  • Friday Hut Road, Kirklands crossing
  • Lindendale Road, Marom Creek
  • Marom Creek Road, Gum Creek and Yellow Creek
  • Old Bangalow Road downstream from Tintenbar Road to Tamarind Driver
  • Ross Lane, Deadmans Creek

Caution

  • Ballina CBD - Various locations subject to high tide inundation
  • Ballina Heights Drive at Cumbalum Interchange
  • Coast Road North of Ross Lane
  • Dalwood Road at Gum Creek Weir
  • Deadmans Creek, Cumbalum
  • Friday Hut Road, Emigrant Crossing
  • Houghlahans Creek Road causeways
  • Marom Creek Road at Gum Creek
  • Pearces Creek Hall Road at Pearces Creek
  • Ross Lane
  • Watson's Lane, Emigrant Creek

Byron Shire

Closed

  • Balemo Road
  • Beacoms Road
  • Booyong Road
  • Coopers Shoot Road - Bangalow
  • Coral Avenue
  • Gulgan Road
  • Left Bank Road
  • Lismore Road
  • Midgen Flat Road
  • Mullumbimby Road
  • Nashua Area
  • Palmwoods Road
  • Repentance Creek Road
  • Skinners Shoot Road
  • South Golden Beach
  • The Pocket Road
  • Tinderbox Road
  • Tyagarah Road
  • Upper Main Arm Road
  • Upper Wilsons Creek Road
  • Whian Road, Eureka

Caution

  • Broken Head Road/Midgen Flat Road
  • Coolamon Scenic Drive
  • Coorabell Road
  • Dingo Lane
  • Friday Hut Road
  • Goonengerry Road
  • Mafeking Road
  • Main Arm Road
  • Orana Road
  • Settlement Road

Kyogle

Closed

  • Afterlee Road
  • Anzac Drive
  • Babyl Creek Road
  • Back Creek Road
  • Boomi Creek Road
  • Cawongla Road
  • Collins Creek Road
  • Collins Valley Road
  • Duck Creek Road
  • Ettrick Road
  • Fawcetts Plain Road
  • Ferndale Road
  • Gradys Creek Road
  • Green Pigeon Road
  • Horseshoe Creek Road
  • Kyogle Road
  • Lavelles Road
  • Lindsay Creek Road
  • Lynches Creek Road
  • McClelland Road
  • Omagh Road
  • Oxbow Road
  • Saunders Road
  • Summerland Way
  • Tabulam Road
  • Tims Lane (Mahoneys Lane)
  • Trentys Lane
  • Warra Warra Lane
  • Whites Road
  • Wiangaree Back Road
  • Williams Road

Caution

  • Clarence Way

Lismore

Closed

  • Auckram Road, McKees Hill
  • Ballina Road (Bruxner Highway)
  • Bangalow Road
  • Bentley Road Causeway
  • Boatharbour Road
  • Borton Road, Tullera
  • Brewster St, Lismore Square
  • Bridge Street, North Lismore
  • Campbell Road, Stony Shoot
  • Caniaba Road
  • Cathcart Street, Lismore
  • Coraki Road
  • Corndale Road
  • Cross Road, Numulgi
  • Cusack Road
  • Dawson St, Lismore
  • Diadem Street, Lismore
  • Duncan Rd, Dunoon
  • Dunoon Road
  • Durhiem Road, Monaltrie
  • Dymock Drive, Goonellabah
  • Elizabeth St, East Lismore
  • Elliott Road
  • Eltham Road
  • Gungas Road, Nimbin
  • Hensley Carpark, lower level.
  • Jiggi Road
  • Keen Street
  • Keerrong Road, near Payne Bridge
  • Koonorigan Road
  • Krauss Ave
  • Kyogle Road
  • Lindendale Road
  • Magellan Street
  • Monaltrie Road, Monaltrie
  • Nimbin Road
  • Numulgi Road
  • Pelican Creek Road
  • Ridgewood Road
  • Ridgewood Bridge
  • Rowing Club lower carpark
  • Sibley Road, Nimbin
  • Skyline Road, Monaltrie
  • Snow St, South Lismore
  • Swan Bay Road
  • Taylor Road, Chilcotts Grass
  • Terania Creek Road, Terania Creek
  • Terania Street, North Lismore
  • The Channon Road
  • Tregeagle Road
  • Tuntable Creek Road
  • Union Street
  • Uralba Street
  • Whian Whian Road
  • Wilson St, South Lismore
  • Winterton Parade, North Lismore
  • Woodlawn Road
  • Wyrallah Road
  • Zadoc Street

Caution

  • Ballina Road (Bruxner Highway)
  • Cawongla Road
  • Cynthia Wilson Drive, East Lismore
  • Kyogle Road
  • Rous Road
  • Wallace Road

Richmond Valley

Closed

  • Boggy Creek Road
  • Bora Codrington Road
  • Bruxner Highway, Casino to Lismore
  • Bungawalbin Whiporie Road, Bungawalbin
  • Busby's Flat Road
  • Caniaba Road
  • Casino Coraki Road
  • Coraki Ellangowan Road
  • Darke Lane
  • Droneys Bridge Road
  • Edenville Road
  • Ellangowan Road
  • Elliots Road
  • Figtree Lane, McKees Hill
  • Hockeys Lane
  • McDonalds Bridge Road
  • Mongogarie Road
  • Moonem New Italy Road
  • Myall Creek Road
  • Ocean Drive
  • Old Tenterfield Road
  • Rappville Road
  • Reardons Lane
  • Reynolds Road
  • Ryans Road, Leeville
  • Savilles Road
  • Shannon Brook Road
  • Short Street
  • Spring Grove Road
  • Springville Road
  • Stratheden Road
  • Summerland Way
  • Swan Bay New Italy Road
  • Tatham Ellangowan Road
  • Tatham Tomki Road
  • Woodburn Coraki Road
  • Woodburn Evans Head Road

Caution

  • Myall Creek Road
  • Old Tenterfield Road off Summerland Way
  • Rambaldinis Road
  • The Gap Road

 

FRIDAY 2.30pm:

Closed

  • The Bruxner Highway is closed between Lismore and Casino.
  • Bangalow Road between Lagoon Grass Road and Boatharbour Road is closed.
  • Numerous local roads around Lismore, Murwillumbah, Kyogle and across the Northern Rivers region are closed due to flooding.

Motorists in Northern NSW are advised to avoid non-essential travel with a number of townships in Northern NSW being evacuated due to rising flood waters.

If you do need to drive then never drive through flood waters.

For the latest information visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

 

Ballina Shire

Closed

  • Boundary Road, Marom Creek
  • Burns Point Ferry
  • Dalwood Road, Gum Creek Weir
  • Friday Hut Road, Kirklands crossing
  • Houghlahans Creek Road causeways and at Tooheys Mill Road
  • Lindendale Road, Marom Creek
  • Marom Creek Road, Gum Creek and Yellow Creek
  • Pearces Creek Hall Road, Pearces Creek
  • Ross Lane, Deadmans Creek

Byron Shire

Closed

  • Argyle Street
  • Balemo Road
  • Beacoms Road
  • Booyong Road
  • Coolamon Scenic Drive 
  • Coopers Shoot Road - Bangalow
  • Coral Avenue
  • Grays Lane
  • Gulgan Road
  • Left Bank Road
  • Lismore Road
  • Main Arm Road
  • Midgen Flat Road
  • Mullumbimby Road
  • Myocum Road
  • Nashua Area
  • Orana Road
  • Palmwoods Road
  • Repentance Creek Road
  • Riverside Crescent
  • Skinners Shoot Road
  • South Golden Beach
  • The Pocket Road
  • Tinderbox Road
  • Tyagarah Road
  • Upper Main Arm Road
  • Upper Wilsons Creek Road
  • Whian Road, Eureka

Kyogle

Closed

  • Afterlee Road
  • Anzac Drive
  • Babyl Creek Road
  • Back Creek Road
  • Boomi Creek Road
  • Cawongla Road
  • Clarence Way
  • Collins Creek Road
  • Collins Valley Road
  • Duck Creek Road
  • Ettrick Road
  • Fawcetts Plain Road
  • Ferndale Road
  • Gradys Creek Road
  • Green Pigeon Road
  • Horseshoe Creek Road
  • Kyogle Road
  • Lavelles Road
  • Lindsay Creek Road
  • Lynches Creek Road
  • McClelland Road
  • Mount Lindesay Road (Mt Lindesay Hwy in QLD)
  • Omagh Road
  • Oxbow Road
  • Saunders Road
  • Summerland Way
  • Tabulam Road
  • Tims Lane (Mahoneys Lane)
  • Trentys Lane
  • Whites Road
  • Wiangaree Back Road
  • Williams Road

Lismore

Closed

  • Auckram Road, McKees Hill
  • Ballina Road (Bruxner Highway)
  • Bangalow Road
  • Bentley Road Causeway
  • Boatharbour Road
  • Borton Road, Tullera
  • Brewster St, Lismore Square
  • Bridge Street, North Lismore
  • Campbell Road, Stony Shoot
  • Caniaba Road
  • Cathcart Street, Lismore
  • Coraki Road
  • Corndale Road
  • Cross Road, Numulgi
  • Cusack Road
  • Dawson St, Lismore
  • Diadem Street, Lismore
  • Duncan Rd, Dunoon
  • Dunoon Road
  • Durhiem Road, Monaltrie
  • Dymock Drive, Goonellabah
  • Elizabeth St, East Lismore
  • Elliott Road
  • Eltham Road
  • Gungas Road, Nimbin
  • Hensley Carpark, lower level.
  • Jiggi Road
  • Keen Street
  • Keerrong Road, near Payne Bridge
  • Koonorigan Road
  • Krauss Ave
  • Kyogle Road
  • Lindendale Road
  • Magellan Street
  • Monaltrie Road, Monaltrie
  • Nimbin Road
  • Numulgi Road
  • Pelican Creek Road
  • Ridgewood Road
  • Ridgewood Bridge
  • Rowing Club lower carpark
  • Sibley Road, Nimbin
  • Skyline Road, Monaltrie
  • Snow St, South Lismore
  • Swan Bay Road
  • Taylor Road, Chilcotts Grass
  • Terania Creek Road, Terania Creek
  • Terania Street, North Lismore
  • The Channon Road
  • Tregeagle Road
  • Tuntable Creek Road
  • Union Street
  • Uralba Street
  • Whian Whian Road
  • Wilson St, South Lismore
  • Winterton Parade, North Lismore
  • Woodlawn Road
  • Wyrallah Road
  • Zadoc Street

Richmond Valley

Closed

  • Boggy Creek Road
  • Bora Codrington Road
  • Bruxner Highway, Casino to Lismore
  • Bungawalbin Whiporie Road, Bungawalbin
  • Busby's Flat Road
  • Caniaba Road
  • Casino Coraki Road
  • Coraki Ellangowan Road
  • Darke Lane
  • Droneys Bridge Road
  • Edenville Road
  • Ellangowan Road
  • Elliots Road
  • Figtree Lane, McKees Hill
  • Hockeys Lane
  • McDonalds Bridge Road
  • Mongogarie Road
  • Moonem New Italy Road
  • Myall Creek Road
  • Ocean Drive
  • Old Tenterfield Road
  • Rappville Road
  • Reardons Lane
  • Reynolds Road
  • Ryans Road, Leeville
  • Savilles Road
  • Shannon Brook Road
  • Short Street
  • Spring Grove Road
  • Springville Road
  • Stratheden Road
  • Summerland Way
  • Swan Bay New Italy Road
  • Tatham Ellangowan Road
  • Tatham Tomki Road
  • Woodburn Coraki Road
  • Woodburn Evans Head Road

 

FRIDAY 12.10pm: 

Closed

  • The Bruxner Highway is closed between Lismore and Casino, and also at the Mole River bridge.
  • Bangalow Road between Lagoon Grass Road and Boatharbour Road.
  • Numerous local roads around Lismore, Murwillumbah, Kyogle and across the Northern Rivers region are closed due to flooding.
  • NOTE: The Pacific Highway remains open between Coffs Harbour and the Queensland border but motorists need to exercise caution  between Tabbimobile and Tyndale due to road damage.

Motorists in Northern NSW are advised to avoid non-essential travel with a number of townships in Northern NSW being evacuated due to rising flood waters.

If you do need to drive then never drive through flood waters.

For the latest information visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

 

Ballina Shire

Closed

  • Boundary Road, Marom Creek
  • Burns Point Ferry
  • Dalwood Road, Gum Creek Weir
  • Friday Hut Road, Kirklands crossing
  • Houghlahans Creek Road causeways and at Tooheys Mill Road
  • Lindendale Road, Marom Creek
  • Marom Creek Road, Gum Creek and Yellow Creek
  • Pearces Creek Hall Road, Pearces Creek
  • Ross Lane, Deadmans Creek

Caution

  • Ballina CBD - Various locations subject to high tide inundation
  • Ballina Heights Drive at Cumbalum Interchange
  • Coast Road at Boulder Beach and North of Ross Lane
  • Deadmans Creek, Cumbalum
  • Ellis Road - Entire Length
  • Friday Hut Road, Emigrant Crossing. Water over the road.
  • Nashua Road at Skinners Creek
  • Old Bangalow Road downstream from Tintenbar Rd to Tamarind Drive.
  • Ross Lane
  • Tamarind Drive between North Ck Road and Cumbalum i/change
  • Watson's Lane, Emigrant Creek

Byron Shire

Closed

  • Argyle Street
  • Balemo Road
  • Bangalow Road
  • Beacoms Road
  • Booyong Road
  • Coolamon Scenic Drive 
  • Coopers Shoot Road - Bangalow
  • Coral Avenue
  • Grays Lane
  • Gulgan Road
  • Left Bank Road
  • Lismore Road
  • Main Arm Road
  • Midgen Flat Road
  • Mullumbimby Road
  • Myocum Road
  • Nashua Area
  • Orana Road
  • Palmwoods Road
  • Repentance Creek Road
  • Riverside Crescent
  • Skinners Shoot Road
  • South Golden Beach
  • The Pocket Road
  • Tinderbox Road
  • Tyagarah Road
  • Upper Main Arm Road
  • Upper Wilsons Creek Road
  • Whian Road, Eureka
  • Wilfred Street

Caution

  • Broken Head Road/The Coast Road
  • Broken Head Road/Midgen Flat Road
  • Byron Industrial Estate
  • Coorabell Road
  • Dingo Lane
  • Friday Hut Road
  • Goonengerry Road
  • Mafeking Road
  • Settlement Road

Kyogle

Closed

  • Afterlee Road
  • Anzac Drive
  • Back Creek Road
  • Boomi Creek Road
  • Cawongla Road
  • Clarence Way
  • Collins Creek Road
  • Collins Valley Road
  • Duck Creek Road
  • Ettrick Road
  • Fawcetts Plain Road
  • Ferndale Road
  • Gradys Creek Road
  • Green Pigeon Road
  • Horseshoe Creek Road
  • Kyogle Road
  • Lavelles Road
  • Lindsay Creek Road
  • Lynches Creek Road
  • McClelland Road
  • Mount Lindesay Road (Mt Lindesay Hwy in QLD)
  • Omagh Road
  • Oxbow Road
  • Saunders Road
  • Summerland Way
  • Tims Lane (Mahoneys Lane)
  • Trentys Lane
  • Whites Road
  • Wiangaree Back Road
  • Williams Road

Caution

  • Tabulam Road (also known as Bottle Creek Road)

Lismore

Closed

  • Auckram Road, McKees Hill
  • Ballina Road (Bruxner Highway)
  • Bangalow Road
  • Bentley Road Causeway
  • Boatharbour Road
  • Borton Road, Tullera
  • Brewster St, Lismore Square
  • Bridge Street, North Lismore
  • Campbell Road, Stony Shoot
  • Caniaba Road
  • Cathcart Street, Lismore
  • Corndale Road
  • Cross Road, Numulgi
  • Cusack Road
  • Dawson St, Lismore
  • Diadem Street, Lismore
  • Duncan Rd, Dunoon
  • Dunoon Road
  • Durhiem Road, Monaltrie
  • Elizabeth St, East Lismore
  • Elliott Road
  • Eltham Road
  • Gungas Road, Nimbin
  • Hensley Carpark, lower level.
  • Jiggi Road
  • Keen Street
  • Keerrong Road, near Payne Bridge
  • Koonorigan Road
  • Krauss Ave
  • Kyogle Road
  • Lindendale Road
  • Magellan Street
  • Monaltrie Road, Monaltrie
  • Nimbin Road
  • Numulgi Road
  • Pelican Creek Road
  • Ridgewood Road
  • Ridgewood Bridge
  • Rowing Club lower carpark
  • Sibley Road, Nimbin
  • Snow St, South Lismore
  • Swan Bay Road
  • Taylor Road, Chilcotts Grass
  • Terania Creek Road, Terania Creek
  • Terania Street, North Lismore
  • The Channon Road
  • Tregeagle Road
  • Tuntable Creek Road
  • Union Street
  • Uralba Street
  • Whian Whian Road
  • Wilson St, South Lismore
  • Winterton Parade, North Lismore
  • Woodlawn Road
  • Wyrallah Road
  • Zadoc Street

Caution

  • Ballina Road (Bruxner Highway)
  • Cawongla Road
  • Cynthia Wilson Drive, East Lismore
  • Rous Road 
  • Wallace Road

Richmond Valley

Closed

  • Boggy Creek Road
  • Bora Codrington Road
  • Bruxner Highway, Casino to Lismore
  • Bungawalbin Whiporie Road, Bungawalbin
  • Busby's Flat Road
  • Caniaba Road
  • Casino Coraki Road
  • Darke Lane
  • Droneys Bridge Road
  • Edenville Road
  • Ellangowan Road
  • Elliots Road
  • Figtree Lane, McKees Hill
  • Hockeys Lane
  • McDonalds Bridge Road
  • Mongogarie Road
  • Moonem New Italy Road
  • Myall Creek Road
  • Ocean Drive
  • Old Tenterfield Road
  • Rappville Road
  • Reardons Lane
  • Reynolds Road
  • Ryans Road, Leeville
  • Savilles Road
  • Shannon Brook Road
  • Short Street
  • Spring Grove Road
  • Springville Road
  • Stratheden Road
  • Summerland Way
  • Swan Bay New Italy Road
  • Tatham Ellangowan Road
  • Tatham Tomki Road

Caution

  • Myall Creek Road
  • Old Tenterfield Road off Summerland Way
  • Rambaldinis Road
  • The Gap Road

 

FRIDAY 9am:

Closed

  • The Bruxner Highway is closed between Goonellabah and Casino.
  • Bangalow Road between Lagoon Grass Road and Boatharbour Road.
  • Numerous local roads around Lismore, Murwillumbah, Kyogle and across the Northern Rivers region are closed due to flooding.
  • NOTE: The Pacific Highway remains open between Coffs Harbour and the Queensland border but motorists need to exercise caution  between Tabbimobile and Tyndale due to road damage.


Motorists in Northern NSW are advised to avoid non-essential travel with a number of townships in Northern NSW being evacuated due to rising flood waters.

If you do need to drive then never drive through flood waters.

For the latest information visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

 

Ballina Shire

Closed

  • Boundary Road, Marom Creek
  • Dalwood Road, Gum Creek Weir
  • Marom Creek Road, Gum Creek
  • Dalwood Road, Gum Creek Weir
  • Friday Hut Road, Kirklands crossing
  • Houghlahans Creek Road causeway
  • Lindendale Road, Maron Creek
  • Marom Creek Road, Gum Creek and Yellow Creek
  • Pearces Creek Hall Road, Pearces Creek
  • Ross Lane, Deadmans Creek

Caution

  • Ballina CBD - Various locations subject to high tide inundation
  • Ballina Heights Drive at Cumbalum Interchange
  • Burns Point Ferry. Ferry is fully operational, please drive on and off ferry carefully
  • Coast Road, Boulder Beach
  • Coast Road North of Ross Lane
  • Deadmans Creek, Cumbalum
  • Ellis Road - Entire Length
  • Friday Hut Road, Emigrant Crossing. Water over the road.
  • Houghlahans Creek Road causeway.
  • Old Bangalow Road downstream from Tintenbar Rd to Tamarind Drive.
  • Ross Lane
  • Tamarind Drive between North Ck Road and Cumbalum i/change
  • Watson's Lane, Emigrant Creek

Byron Shire

Closed

  • Argyle Street
  • Balemo Road
  • Bangalow Road, Hayters Hill
  • Beacoms Road
  • Booyong Road. Bridge closed due to safety concerns.
  • Coopers Shoot Road, Bangalow
  • Coolamon Scenic Drive (Golf Course)
  • Coolamon Scenic Drive/ Tunnel Road
  • Coopers Shoot Road - Bangalow
  • Coral Avenue
  • Dingo Lane
  • Goonengerry Road, at Beatties Creek. Flooded.
  • Grays Lane
  • Gulgan Road
  • Left Bank Road
  • Lismore Road
  • Main Arm Road. Water over the road at shop.
  • Midgen Flat Road
  • Mullumbimby Road
  • Myocum Road, James Lane, water over the road.
  • Nashua Area
  • Palmwoods Road. Reports of water over the road.
  • Repentance Creek Road, water over the road.
  • Skinners Shoot Road
  • South Golden Beach
  • The Pocket Road. Water over the causeway.
  • Tinderbox Road
  • Tyagarah Road
  • Upper Main Arm Road. Reports of water over causeway.
  • Upper Wilsons Creek Road. Road closed from 3 ways
  • Whian Road, Eureka
  • Wilfred Street

Caution

  • Broken Head Road/The Coast Road. Water over road
  • Byron Industrial Estate
  • Friday Hut Road

Kyogle

Closed

  • Afterlee Road
  • Back Creek Road
  • Boomi Creek Road
  • Boorabee Park Bridge, broken cross-head
  • Cawongla Road
  • Clarence Way
  • Ettrick Road
  • Fawcetts Plain Road
  • Ferndale Road
  • Gradys Creek Road, bridges closed
  • Horseshoe Creek Road
  • Kyogle Road
  • Lavelles Road
  • Lindsay Creek Road
  • Lynches Creek Road
  • McClelland Road
  • Mount Lindesay Road (Mt Lindesay Hwy in QLD)
  • Murrays Bridge, bridge closed
  • Omagh Road
  • Oxbow Road
  • Peacock Creek Road
  • Saunders Road
  • Summerland Way
  • Tims Lane (Mahoneys Lane)
  • Trentys Lane
  • Whites Road
  • Williams Road

Caution

  • Tabulam Road (also known as Bottle Creek Road)

Lismore

Closed

  • Auckram Road, McKees Hill
  • Avondale Avenue
  • Ballina Road (Bruxner Highway)
  • Bangalow Road
  • Bentley Road Causeway, Tullera. Flood water over causeway and low lying bridges
  • Boatharbour Road
  • Borton Road, Tullera
  • Brewster St, Lismore Square
  • Bridge Street, North Lismore
  • Bruxner Highway, Wollongbar (near speed camera)
  • Caniaba Road
  • Cathcart Street, Lismore
  • Corndale Road, near Corndale Public School.
  • Cross Road, Numulgi
  • Cusack Road
  • Dalley St, East Lismore
  • Dawson St, Lismore
  • Duncan Rd, Dunoon
  • Dunoon Road
  • Durhiem Road, Monaltrie
  • Elizabeth St, East Lismore
  • Elliott Road
  • Eltham Road
  • Gungas Road, Nimbin
  • Hensley Carpark, lower level.
  • Jiggi Road
  • Keen Street
  • Keerrong Road, near Payne Bridge
  • Koonorigan Rd, 
  • Krausse Ave
  • Kyogle Road
  • Leycester St, Lismore
  • Lindendale Road
  • Magellan St between Brewster and Diadem Streets
  • Monaltrie Road, Monaltrie
  • Nielson St, East Lismore
  • Nimbin Road
  • Numulgi Road
  • Pelican Creek Road
  • Phillip Street, Goonellabah
  • Rowing Club lower carpark.
  • Sibley Road, Nimbin
  • Snow St, South Lismore
  • Taylor Rd,Chilcotts Grass
  • Terania Creek Road, Terania Creek
  • Terania St, North Lismore
  • Tuntable Creek Road
  • Uralba Street
  • Walker St, East Lismore
  • Whian Whian Road, gravel road causeways
  • Wilson St, South Lismore
  • Winterton Parade, North Lismore
  • Wyrallah Road

Caution

  • Ballina Road (Bruxner Highway)
  • Boatharbour Road
  • Bridge Street, North Lismore
  • Bruxner Highway, west of Loftville Bridge. Speed reduced to 60km between Barker Street and Tunstall Street.
  • Cassia Cr, Goonellabah
  • Cawongla Road
  • Colleen Street and Elizabeth Street, East Lismore
  • Cynthia Wilson Drive, East Lismore
  • Dunoon Road, near showground. Water over road.
  • Eltham Road between Eltham Village and Virtue Road
  • Eltham Road between Gray Road and Eltham Village
  • Garrard St, Girards Hill
  • Kyogle Road, Tuncester intersection
  • Magellan Street, at corner of North St
  • Nimbin Road, Goolmangar. Water over road.
  • Oliver Avenue
  • Ridgewood Bridge, Mackie Road, Clunes. One lane of the bridge is open to traffic.
  • Ridgewood Road at the intersection of Euk Road
  • Rous Road and Pleasant Street intersection, Goonellabah.
  • Swan Bay Road. Caution rough surface.
  • Terania Street, North Lismore
  • Wallace Road. Lane open, drive with caution.
  • Woodlawn Road

Richmond Valley

Closed

  • Boggy Creek Road
  • Bora Codrington Road. Water over the road.
  • Broadwater Evans Head Road
  • Bruxner Highway, Casino to Lismore
  • Bungawalbin Whiporie Roa, Bungawalbin
  • Busby's Flat Road
  • Caniaba Road
  • Casino Coraki Road
  • Coraki Ellangowan Road. Water over the road.
  • Coraki Woodburn Road
  • Darke Lane
  • Evans Head Woodburn Road
  • Elliots Road
  • Figtree Lane, McKees Hill
  • Hockeys Lane
  • Jersey Street
  • Manifold Road
  • Moonem New Italy Road.
  • Musgraves Road
  • Myall Creek Road
  • Naughtons Gap Road
  • Ocean Drive
  • Old Tenterfield Road
  • Rappville Road
  • Reardons Lane
  • Ryans Road, Leeville
  • Savilles Road
  • Scotts Road
  • Short Street
  • Springville Road
  • Swan Bay New Italy Road
  • Tatham Tomki Road
  • The Gap Road
  • Woodburn Evans Head Road

Caution

  • Bungawalbin Whiporie Rd, Bungawalbin. Damaged pavement.
  • Rambaldinis Road. Bridge damaged.

 

THURSDAY 9.45pm: If you're wondering if you can get to work tomorrow?

The answer is probably no.

Road closures
Road closures Contributed

THURSDAY 5.30pm: PLEASE read the following closures carefully and remember DON'T DRIVE THROUGH FLOODWATERS.

If you are in trouble you can call 000 or contact the SES on 132 500.

For rolling coverage on the weather click here

Ballina Shire

Caution

  • Ballina CBD - Various locations subject to high tide inundation
  • Burns Point Ferry. Ferry is fully operational, please drive on and off ferry carefully
  • Friday Hut Road, Emigrant Crossing. Water over the road.
  • Friday Hut Road, Kirklands Crossing
  • Houghlahans Creek Road causeway.
  • Old Bangalow Road downstream from Tintenbar Rd to Tamarind Drive.
  • Ross Lane. 
  • Watson's Lane, Emigrant Creek

Closed

  • Boundary Road, Marom Creek
  • Marom Creek Road, Gum Creek
  • Dalwood Road, Gum Creek Weir
  • Friday Hut Road, Emigrant Crossing
  • Houghlahans Creek Road causeway
  • Lindendale Road, Maron Creek
  • Marom Creek Road, Gum Creek
  • Pearces Creek Hall Road, Pearces Creek

Byron Shire

Closed

  • Beacons Road
  • Booyong Road. Bridge closed due to safety concerns.
  • Coopers Shoot Road, Bangalow
  • Coral Avenue
  • Dingo Lane
  • Goonengerry Road, at Beatties Creek. Flooded.
  • Left Bank Road
  • Main Arm Road. Water over the road at shop.
  • Myocum Road, James Lane, water over the road.
  • Palmwoods Road. Reports of water over the road.
  • Repentance Creek Road, water over the road.
  • The Pocket Road. Water over the causeway.
  • Tinderbox Road
  • Upper Main Arm Road. Reports of water over causeway.
  • Upper Wilsons Creek Road. Road closed from 3 ways
  • Whian Road, Eureka

Caution

  • Broken Head Road/The Coast Road. Water over road
  • Friday Hut Road
  • Mullumbimby Road
  • Redgate Road
  • Wilfred Street

Re-open

  • Federal Drive. Now open.

Kyogle

Closed

  • Boorabee Park Bridge, broken cross-head.
  • Gradys Creek Road, bridges closed.
  • Murrays Bridge, bridge closed.

Caution

  • Aspreys Road. 20t limit on Aspreys bridge.
  • Babyl Creek Road. 25t load limit on Nobles No.1 bridge.
  • Cawongla Road, water over road.
  • Chestnut Road. 10t load limit on Varys Bridge.
  • Collins Creek bridge. 15t load limit
  • Horseshoe Creek Road. 20t limit on bridge no. 1
  • McLelland Road. 14t load limit

Lismore

Closed

  • Avondale Avenue
  • Bangalow Road
  • Bentley Road Causeway, Tullera. Flood water over causeway and low lying bridges
  • Borton Road, Tullera
  • Brewster St, Lismore Square
  • Bridge Street, North Lismore
  • Bruxner Highway, Wollongbar (near speed camera
  • Caniaba Road
  • Corndale Road, near Corndale Public School.
  • Cross Road, Numulgi
  • Cusack Road
  • Dalley St, East Lismore
  • Dawson St, Lismore
  • Duncan Rd, Dunoon
  • Dunoon Road
  • Durhiem Road, Monaltrie
  • Elizabeth St, East Limsore
  • Elliott Road
  • Eltham Road
  • Gungas Road, Nimbin
  • Hensley Carpark, lower level.
  • Jiggi Road
  • Keen Street
  • Keerrong Road, near Payne Bridge
  • Koonorigan Rd, 
  • Krausse Ave
  • Kyogle Road
  • Leycester St, Lismore
  • Lindendale Road
  • Magellan St between Brewster and Diadem Streets
  • Monaltrie Road, Monaltrie
  • Nielson St, East Lismore
  • Nimbin Road
  • Numulgi Road
  • Pelican Creek Road
  • Phillip Street, Goonellabah
  • Rowing Club lower carpark.
  • Sibley Road, Nimbin
  • Snow St, South Lismore
  • Taylor Rd,Chilcotts Grass
  • Terania Creek Road, Terania Creek
  • Terania St, North Lismore
  • Tuntable Creek Road
  • Walker St, East Lismore
  • Whian Whian Road, gravel road causeways
  • Wilson St, South Lismore
  • Winterton Parade, North Lismore
  • Wyrallah Road

Caution

  • Ballina Road (Bruxner Highway)
  • Boatharbour Road
  • Bridge Street, North Lismore
  • Bruxner Highway, west of Loftville Bridge. Speed reduced to 60km between Barker Street and Tunstall Street.
  • Cassia Cr, Goonellabah
  • Cawongla Road
  • Colleen Street and Elizabeth Street, East Lismore
  • Cynthia Wilson Drive, East Lismore
  • Dunoon Road, near showground. Water over road.
  • Eltham Road between Eltham Village and Virtue Road
  • Eltham Road between Gray Road and Eltham Village
  • Garrard St, Girards Hill
  • Kyogle Road, Tuncester intersection
  • Magellan Street, at corner of North St
  • Nimbin Road, Goolmangar. Water over road.
  • Oliver Avenue
  • Ridgewood Bridge, Mackie Road, Clunes. One lane of the bridge is open to traffic.
  • Ridgewood Road at the intersection of Euk Road
  • Rous Road and Pleasant Street intersection, Goonellabah.
  • Swan Bay Road. Caution rough surface.
  • Terania Street, North Lismore
  • Wallace Road. Lane open, drive with caution.
  • Woodlawn Road

Richmond Valley

Closed

  • Boggy Creek Road
  • Bora Codrington Road. Water over the road.
  • Bungawalbin Whiporie Roa, Bungawalbin
  • Busby's Flat Road
  • Caniaba Road
  • Casino Coraki Road
  • Coraki Ellangowan Road. Water over the road.
  • Darke Lane
  • Evans Head Woodburn Road
  • Elliots Road
  • Figtree Lane, McKees Hill
  • Moonem New Italy Road.
  • Musgraves Road
  • Myall Creek Road
  • Old Tenterfield Road
  • Rappville Road
  • Reardons Lane
  • Ryans Road, Leeville
  • Savilles Road
  • Scotts Road
  • Short Street
  • Springville Road
  • Swan Bay New Italy Road
  • Tatham Tomki Road
  • The Gap Road

Caution

  • Bungawalbin Whiporie Rd, Bungawalbin. Damaged pavement.
  • Rambaldinis Road. Bridge damaged.

Source: myroadinfo

  • Lismore Road
  • Mullumbimby Road
  • South Golden Beach
  •  
  • Balemo Road
  • Gulgan Road
  •  
