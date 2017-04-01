Latest list of roads closed on Northern Rivers

SATURDAY 8.30am:
- The Bruxner Highway is closed between Lismore and Casino.
- Bangalow Road between Lismore and Bexhill is closed.
- Numerous local roads around Lismore, Murwillumbah, Kyogle and across the Northern Rivers region are closed due to flooding.
Motorists in Northern NSW are advised to avoid non-essential travel with a number of townships in Northern NSW being evacuated due to rising flood waters.
If you do need to drive then never drive through flood waters.
For the latest information visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
Ballina Shire
Closed
- Burns Point Ferry
- Lindendale Road, Marom Creek
- Old Bangalow Road downstream from Tintenbar Road to Tamarind Driver
- Ross Lane, Deadmans Creek
Caution
- Ballina CBD - Various locations subject to high tide inundation
- Ballina Heights Drive at Cumbalum Interchange
- Boundary Road, Marom Creek
- Dalwood Road at Gum Creek Weir
- Friday Hut Road, Kirklands crossing
- Deadmans Creek, Cumbalum
- Friday Hut Road, Emigrant Crossing
- Houghlahans Creek Road causeways
- Marom Creek Road at Gum Creek
- Pearces Creek Hall Road at Pearces Creek
- Ross Lane
- Tamarind Drive between North Ck Rd and Cumbalum
Byron Shire
Closed
- Beacoms Road
- Booyong Road
- Coopers Shoot Road - Bangalow
- Coral Avenue
- Grays Lane
- Left Bank Road
- Midgen Flat Road
- Nashua Area
- Palmwoods Road
- Repentance Creek Road
- Skinners Shoot Road
- The Pocket Road
- Tinderbox Road
- Tyagarah Road
- Upper Main Arm Road
- Upper Wilsons Creek Road
- Whian Road, Eureka
Caution
- Balemo Drive, Northern and Southern end
- Coolamon Scenic Drive
- Coorabell Road
- Dingo Lane
- Friday Hut Road
- Goonengerry Road
- Gulgan Road
- Mafeking Road
- Main Arm Road
- Mullumbimby Road
- Orana Road
- Redgate Road
- Settlement Road
- Seven Miles Beach Road
- South Golden Beach
Kyogle
Closed
- Afterlee Road
- Babyl Creek Road
- Back Creek Road
- Boomi Creek Road
- Cawongla Road
- Collins Creek Road
- Collins Valley Road
- Duck Creek Road
- Ettrick Road
- Fawcetts Plain Road
- Ferndale Road
- Gradys Creek Road
- Green Pigeon Road
- Horseshoe Creek Road
- Kyogle Road
- Lavelles Road
- Lindsay Creek Road
- Lynches Creek Road
- McClelland Road
- Omagh Road
- Oxbow Road
- Saunders Road
- Tabulam Road
- Tims Lane (Mahoneys Lane)
- Trentys Lane
- Warra Warra Lane
- Whites Road
- Wiangaree Back Road
- Williams Road
Caution
- Clarence Way
- Summerland Way
Lismore
Closed
- Auckram Road, McKees Hill
- Ballina Road (Bruxner Highway)
- Bangalow Road
- Bentley Road Causeway
- Boatharbour Road
- Blue Knob Road
- Borton Road, Tullera
- Brewster St, Lismore Square
- Bridge Street, North Lismore
- Campbell Road, Stony Shoot
- Caniaba Road
- Cathcart Street, Lismore
- Coraki Road
- Corndale Road
- Cross Road, Numulgi
- Cusack Road
- Dawson St, Lismore
- Diadem Street, Lismore
- Duncan Rd, Dunoon
- Dunoon Road
- Durhiem Road, Monaltrie
- Elizabeth St, East Lismore
- Elliott Road
- Eltham Road
- Gungas Road, Nimbin
- Hensley Carpark, lower level.
- Jiggi Road
- Keen Street
- Keerrong Road, near Payne Bridge
- Koonorigan Road
- Krauss Ave
- Kyogle Road
- Lindendale Road
- Magellan Street
- Monaltrie Road, Monaltrie
- Nimbin Road
- Numulgi Road
- Pelican Creek Road
- Ridgewood Road
- Ridgewood Bridge
- Rowing Club lower carpark
- Sibley Road, Nimbin
- Skyline Road, Monaltrie
- Snow St, South Lismore
- Swan Bay Road
- Taylor Road, Chilcotts Grass
- Terania Creek Road, Terania Creek
- Terania Street, North Lismore
- The Channon Road
- Tregeagle Road
- Tuntable Creek Road
- Union Street
- Uralba Street
- Whian Whian Road
- Wilson St, South Lismore
- Winterton Parade, North Lismore
- Woodlawn Road
- Wyrallah Road
- Zadoc Street
Caution
- Ballina Road (Bruxner Highway)
- Cawongla Road
- Cynthia Wilson Drive, East Lismore
- Kyogle Road
- Rous Road
- Wallace Road
Richmond Valley
Closed
- Allwood Street
- Boggy Creek Road
- Bora Codrington Road
- Bruxner Highway, Casino to Lismore
- Bungawalbin Whiporie Road, Bungawalbin
- Busby's Flat Road
- Caniaba Road
- Casino Coraki Road
- Coraki Ellangowan Road
- Darke Lane
- Droneys Bridge Road
- Edenville Road
- Ellangowan Road
- Elliots Road
- Figtree Lane, McKees Hill
- Hockeys Lane
- McDonalds Bridge Road
- Mongogarie Road
- Moonem New Italy Road
- Myall Creek Road
- Ocean Drive
- Old Tenterfield Road
- Rappville Road
- Reardons Lane
- Reynolds Road
- Ryans Road, Leeville
- Shannon Brook Road
- Short Street
- Spring Grove Road
- Springville Road
- Stratheden Road
- Summerland Way
- Swan Bay New Italy Road
- Tatham Ellangowan Road
- Tatham Tomki Road
- Woodburn Coraki Road
- Woodburn Evans Head Road
Caution
- Myall Creek Road
- Old Tenterfield Road off Summerland Way
- Rambaldinis Road
- The Gap Road
Source: myroadinfo
