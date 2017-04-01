Latest list of roads closed on Northern Rivers

SATURDAY 8.30am:

The Bruxner Highway is closed between Lismore and Casino.

Bangalow Road between Lismore and Bexhill is closed.

Numerous local roads around Lismore, Murwillumbah, Kyogle and across the Northern Rivers region are closed due to flooding.

Motorists in Northern NSW are advised to avoid non-essential travel with a number of townships in Northern NSW being evacuated due to rising flood waters.

If you do need to drive then never drive through flood waters.

For the latest information visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

Ballina Shire

Closed

Burns Point Ferry

Lindendale Road, Marom Creek

Old Bangalow Road downstream from Tintenbar Road to Tamarind Driver

Ross Lane, Deadmans Creek

Caution

Ballina CBD - Various locations subject to high tide inundation

Ballina Heights Drive at Cumbalum Interchange

Boundary Road, Marom Creek

Dalwood Road at Gum Creek Weir

Friday Hut Road, Kirklands crossing

Deadmans Creek, Cumbalum

Friday Hut Road, Emigrant Crossing

Houghlahans Creek Road causeways

Marom Creek Road at Gum Creek

Pearces Creek Hall Road at Pearces Creek

Ross Lane

Tamarind Drive between North Ck Rd and Cumbalum

Byron Shire

Closed

Beacoms Road

Booyong Road

Coopers Shoot Road - Bangalow

Coral Avenue

Grays Lane

Left Bank Road

Midgen Flat Road

Nashua Area

Palmwoods Road

Repentance Creek Road

Skinners Shoot Road

The Pocket Road

Tinderbox Road

Tyagarah Road

Upper Main Arm Road

Upper Wilsons Creek Road

Whian Road, Eureka

Caution

Balemo Drive, Northern and Southern end

Coolamon Scenic Drive

Coorabell Road

Dingo Lane

Friday Hut Road

Goonengerry Road

Gulgan Road

Mafeking Road

Main Arm Road

Mullumbimby Road

Orana Road

Redgate Road

Settlement Road

Seven Miles Beach Road

South Golden Beach

Kyogle

Closed

Afterlee Road

Babyl Creek Road

Back Creek Road

Boomi Creek Road

Cawongla Road

Collins Creek Road

Collins Valley Road

Duck Creek Road

Ettrick Road

Fawcetts Plain Road

Ferndale Road

Gradys Creek Road

Green Pigeon Road

Horseshoe Creek Road

Kyogle Road

Lavelles Road

Lindsay Creek Road

Lynches Creek Road

McClelland Road

Omagh Road

Oxbow Road

Saunders Road

Tabulam Road

Tims Lane (Mahoneys Lane)

Trentys Lane

Warra Warra Lane

Whites Road

Wiangaree Back Road

Williams Road

Caution

Clarence Way

Summerland Way

Lismore

Closed

Auckram Road, McKees Hill

Ballina Road (Bruxner Highway)

Bangalow Road

Bentley Road Causeway

Boatharbour Road

Blue Knob Road

Borton Road, Tullera

Brewster St, Lismore Square

Bridge Street, North Lismore

Campbell Road, Stony Shoot

Caniaba Road

Cathcart Street, Lismore

Coraki Road

Corndale Road

Cross Road, Numulgi

Cusack Road

Dawson St, Lismore

Diadem Street, Lismore

Duncan Rd, Dunoon

Dunoon Road

Durhiem Road, Monaltrie

Elizabeth St, East Lismore

Elliott Road

Eltham Road

Gungas Road, Nimbin

Hensley Carpark, lower level.

Jiggi Road

Keen Street

Keerrong Road, near Payne Bridge

Koonorigan Road

Krauss Ave

Kyogle Road

Lindendale Road

Magellan Street

Monaltrie Road, Monaltrie

Nimbin Road

Numulgi Road

Pelican Creek Road

Ridgewood Road

Ridgewood Bridge

Rowing Club lower carpark

Sibley Road, Nimbin

Skyline Road, Monaltrie

Snow St, South Lismore

Swan Bay Road

Taylor Road, Chilcotts Grass

Terania Creek Road, Terania Creek

Terania Street, North Lismore

The Channon Road

Tregeagle Road

Tuntable Creek Road

Union Street

Uralba Street

Whian Whian Road

Wilson St, South Lismore

Winterton Parade, North Lismore

Woodlawn Road

Wyrallah Road

Zadoc Street

Caution

Ballina Road (Bruxner Highway)

Cawongla Road

Cynthia Wilson Drive, East Lismore

Kyogle Road

Rous Road

Wallace Road

Richmond Valley

Closed

Allwood Street

Boggy Creek Road

Bora Codrington Road

Bruxner Highway, Casino to Lismore

Bungawalbin Whiporie Road, Bungawalbin

Busby's Flat Road

Caniaba Road

Casino Coraki Road

Coraki Ellangowan Road

Darke Lane

Droneys Bridge Road

Edenville Road

Ellangowan Road

Elliots Road

Figtree Lane, McKees Hill

Hockeys Lane

McDonalds Bridge Road

Mongogarie Road

Moonem New Italy Road

Myall Creek Road

Ocean Drive

Old Tenterfield Road

Rappville Road

Reardons Lane

Reynolds Road

Ryans Road, Leeville

Shannon Brook Road

Short Street

Spring Grove Road

Springville Road

Stratheden Road

Summerland Way

Swan Bay New Italy Road

Tatham Ellangowan Road

Tatham Tomki Road

Woodburn Coraki Road

Woodburn Evans Head Road

Caution

Myall Creek Road

Old Tenterfield Road off Summerland Way

Rambaldinis Road

The Gap Road

THURSDAY 9.45pm: If you're wondering if you can get to work tomorrow?

The answer is probably no.

Road closures Contributed

THURSDAY 5.30pm: PLEASE read the following closures carefully and remember DON'T DRIVE THROUGH FLOODWATERS.

If you are in trouble you can call 000 or contact the SES on 132 500.

For rolling coverage on the weather click here

Source: myroadinfo

