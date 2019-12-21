Menu
defcon image of the PM at hotel in Hawaii
News

Last seat on plane: ScoMo flying back to bushfire chaos

by Annika Smethurst
21st Dec 2019 11:31 AM
Scott Morrison is believed to be on his way back to Australia after getting the last seat on a plane from Honolulu bound for Sydney.

The Sunday Telegraph understands Mr Morrison was due to board a flight at lunchtime on Friday (Hawaii time) about 9am Saturday morning in Sydney.

Before heading to the airport Mr Morrison and wife Jenny were spotted at a beachside hotel in Waikiki 24 hours after he promised to cut short his holiday in Hawaii and return to Australia.

 

Mr Morrison and wife Jenny on Thursday. Picture: Twitter/ Ben Parsons
Two Australian tourists confirmed the sighting at an upmarket hotel about 7am Saturday morning (Canberra time) or 10am Friday local time.

The first direct flight departing Honolulu and bound for Sydney departed at 10am local time.

A Government source told The Sunday Telegraph Mr Morrison would return to Australia late on Saturday night. After his return, Mr Morriosn will receive a fire briefing and is due to meet with emergency service workers on Sunday.

The sighting comes 12 hours after photos emerged online of Mr Morrison and wife Jenny watching the sunset on Waikiki Beach on Thursday night.

 

 

RFS fire crews working to save properties on Ivatt st in Cobar Park near Lithgow today. Picture: Tim Hunter.
Mr Morrison and wife Jenny have been holidaying in Hawaii this week. Picture: Anna Rogers.
The Sunday Telegraph has confirmed the photos were taken at the Aloha beach bar near where the Morrisons are staying.

Mr Morrison is expected to return to Australia this evening after cutting his holiday short following criticism for going overseas while bushfires raged in Australia and without an ­official statement being released from his office.

In a statement, Mr Morrison said he "deeply regrets" any offence caused by his holidaying in Hawaii while fires burned in Australia.

"I have been receiving regular updates on the bushfires disaster as well as the status of the search for and treatment of the victims of the White Island tragedy."

The holiday was originally due to conclude on Monday.

bushfires editors picks hawaii politics public outrage scott morrison weather

        Art flourishes at small school

        Police on high alert as holiday season begins

        Chance to meet the Hemsworths at the top of online auction

        Delicious treats on the menu at Lismore's new cafe

