Last chance to have your say on Lismore land use

DON’T FORGET: It is your last chance to submit your feedback about land use over the next 20 years across the Lismore Local Government Area. Photo: Marc Stapelberg

LISMORE residents have less than a week left to share their views about land use over the next 20 years across the Lismore local government area.

The council recently put its draft Local Strategic Planning Statement 2020-40 on public exhibition asking for community feedback.

Public submissions close on Thursday, May 21.

Lismore City Council's strategic planning co-ordinator Paula Newman said the council had received many public submissions and encouraged those who were thinking about providing feedback to do so before the May 21 deadline.

"This is a chance for the community to have their say," she said.

She said the purpose of the Local Strategic Planning Statement is to set out:

• the land use vision for the local government area for the next 20 years,

• how growth and change will be managed into the future,

• the strategic land use planning priorities for the local government area, how these are to be delivered and how their implementation will be monitored, and

• how the vision links to Lismore City Council's Community Strategic Plan and any applicable Regional Plan.

The draft Lismore Local Strategic Planning Statement consolidates a range of land use planning and related initiatives that are already being undertaken or are planned to be undertaken by Lismore City Council.

It also reflects priorities in other council strategies, including the Growth Management Strategy, Economic Development Strategy and Biodiversity Management Strategy.

The statement will inform updates and amendments to the Local Environmental Plan, Development Control Plans, Development Contributions Plans and other key council documents, policies and strategies that relate to land use planning.

Community input into land use priorities has already occurred through a community survey undertaken in October 2019 and seven community forums held across the local government area in February 2020.

A copy of the draft plan can be viewed on the Lismore City Council's Your Say Lismore web page at https://yoursay.lismore.nsw.gov.au/.

Submissions to the draft Local Strategic Planning Statement outlining grounds of objection or support can be lodged online, sent to the General Manager, Lismore City Council, PO Box 23A, Lismore, NSW 2480 or emailed to council@lismore.nsw.gov.au.

For inquiries, please phone strategic planning co-ordinator Paula Newman on 1300 87 83 87.