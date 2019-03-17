Menu
Login
News

'Large' crocodile sighted at local beach

Claudia Alp
by
17th Mar 2019 1:58 PM

A LARGE crocodile has reportedly been sighted at Shingley Beach today.

Whitsunday Regional Council councillor Jan Clifford said a "very well-respected member of the community" had reported seeing a crocodile, about 2.4 metres long, near a rocky outcrop this morning.

Cr Clifford said the incident had been reported to Queensland Parks and Wildlife and that council officers would erect signs at Shingley Beach.

"I have no doubt about the person who reported it. I would trust this person with my life," she said.

"A crocodile that size is quite capable of taking children or animals and we know they're in the area."

The report comes just over two weeks since a crocodile was seen swimming near Pigeon Island, Cannonvale, towards Abell Point Marina on February 27.

beach crocodile crocodile sighting
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Nothing like a good whinge

    Nothing like a good whinge

    Community "We do love to have a good complain, a whinge or a bit of blaming and election times are excellent times to do this”

    Things here are different now

    Things here are different now

    Community 'Watching coastal boom from traditional city like Lismore was hard'

    'Politics In The Pub'

    'Politics In The Pub'

    Community crowd gathers at the Rous Hotel to hear about compassion in politics

    Abortion made legal, safe, affordable

    Abortion made legal, safe, affordable

    Community Local women's health centre gets five abortion inquiries a month