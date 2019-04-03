Lanterns heat as weather cools

THINGS are heating up for the Lantern Parade as the evenings, hopefully, cool down.

The fundraising committee of The Lantern Parade are already onto the next project having pulled together a recent Car Boot sale.

The next event on the lead up calendar is A Terrific Trivia Night.

The evening will be hosted my MC Michael Bird.

Doors will open tomorrow night open at St Andrew's Parish Hall, Zadoc Street, at 6.30 for a 7pm start. The bar will be open from 6.45pm. Please bring finger food to share.

The cost is $10 per head with tables of eight.

Jyllie Jackson is looking to get 15 tables of 120 filled for the event and can't wait to see you there. Prizes include a family pass with camping to Woodford's fabulous Planting Festival, as well as double passes to NORPA's Wonderland.

For more information go to Facebook: Lismore Lantern Parade.