Lantern Parade 2019's Trivia Night.
Lanterns heat as weather cools

3rd Apr 2019 10:03 AM

THINGS are heating up for the Lantern Parade as the evenings, hopefully, cool down.

The fundraising committee of The Lantern Parade are already onto the next project having pulled together a recent Car Boot sale.

The next event on the lead up calendar is A Terrific Trivia Night.

The evening will be hosted my MC Michael Bird.

Doors will open tomorrow night open at St Andrew's Parish Hall, Zadoc Street, at 6.30 for a 7pm start. The bar will be open from 6.45pm. Please bring finger food to share.

The cost is $10 per head with tables of eight.

Jyllie Jackson is looking to get 15 tables of 120 filled for the event and can't wait to see you there. Prizes include a family pass with camping to Woodford's fabulous Planting Festival, as well as double passes to NORPA's Wonderland.

For more information go to Facebook: Lismore Lantern Parade.

