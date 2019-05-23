Lanterns adorn three day festival

The Lismore Lantern Parade is celebrating 25 years and the theme aims to bring people out of the dark through 'rivers of light'.

The launch took place in The Quad yesterday having secured funding from Destination NSW's Event Development Program.

The three day celebration will begin on June 21 with a Gala Concert at City Hall with the Moorambilla Voices, MaxedOUT Ensemble from Far West NSW and over a hundred young Lismore people presenting works by three emerging Australian composers, including our Tilly Jones.

They will be supported by Young Song Writer Award winner Freya Cotterill, the Northern Rivers Youth Jazz Orchestra, and the Nini Nahri-Gali Dance Troupe. Event partner, The Northern Rivers Conservatorium, has sponsored this concert and will be hosting the MaxOUT Ensemble on the Heartbeats stage on Saturday afternoon.

Tickets for the Gala Concert are on sale from the NORPA Ticket Office or online at lanternparade.com

The fun and games start on Saturday June 22 at 10am with the KidsArtFest.

Watch out for the photographic Exhibition in the Lismore Regional Gallery and the inaugural Buskers' Festival throughout the CBD.

The funding received this year has enabled us to get portable loos and grandstand seating for the Fiery Finale.

For more information go to lanternparade.com.

Or, contact Jyllie Jackson on 0412 732 102; email festival@lanternparade.com