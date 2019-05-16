Lantern Parade Update #3

Jyllie Jackson says thanks sporting a new haircut post another successful Lantern Parade for 2018.

Jyllie Jackson says thanks sporting a new haircut post another successful Lantern Parade for 2018.

THE Lantern Parade takes place on June 21-23 and is offering an expanded program this year with a Gala Concert on Friday night, Festival and Parade on Saturday, and the Vikings back in Jolly Fields over the weekend.

Piazza in the Park will take over Spinks Park on the Sunday before a delightful flotilla of lanterns glide down the river at dusk to acknowledging our beginnings.

Kidartfest - the wonderful Emma is inviting community groups and individuals to register for some creative activities for kids in the Quad during the day on 22 June. She is particularly seeking helpers/Volunteers to make art with kids making fishy wishes, chalking, river rocks.

Silver packaging please - If you use biscuit, chips, coffee bags please keep bag whole, clean and put it aside for me! Message/contact Emma to arrange pick up/drop off. Emma 0411 967 690 or contact her on: emmajnewman

25@gmail.com.

Bucketeers: - We need you AGAIN. This an ABSOLUTELY ESSENTIAL fundraiser for the lantern parade to continue. The Bucketeers did SO well last year. Bucketeers Brigade: call us on 66226333 or complete the Volunteer Form, see How to be Involved on our website: lanternparade

Community Lantern Project - contact us to carry in the parade, plus some pyramid lantern to decorate. See How to be Involved on our website: lanternparade.

Dress Up - it is our 25th anniversary this year, so we have an amazing opportunity to dress up in LOTS OF SILVER!

Or the other theme is "Rivers of Light”, expressing all the parades we have created across Australia in 25 years.

Warm regards

Jyllie and the Lantern Crew