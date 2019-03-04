Lantern Parade to bring sound and light

CHOIR: Michelle Leonard, OAM is the founder and artistic director of Moorambilla Voices.

CHOIR: Michelle Leonard, OAM is the founder and artistic director of Moorambilla Voices.

FOR MANY years Jyllie Jackson has been taking Lismore's lanterns across Australia to take part in processions of celebrations.

From Darwin to Arnhem Land, Geelong to Palm Island and Brisbane to Bellingen, the paper and cane creations have been our colourful ambassadors all over the country.

But with the 25th anniversary of The Lismore Lantern Parade "it is time to return to the source”, MsJackson says.

This year's theme is to be "Rivers of Light”. Subscriber content.