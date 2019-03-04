Menu
Login
CHOIR: Michelle Leonard, OAM is the founder and artistic director of Moorambilla Voices.
CHOIR: Michelle Leonard, OAM is the founder and artistic director of Moorambilla Voices.
Community

Lantern Parade to bring sound and light

by Sophie Moeller
4th Mar 2019 3:58 PM

FOR MANY years Jyllie Jackson has been taking Lismore's lanterns across Australia to take part in processions of celebrations.

From Darwin to Arnhem Land, Geelong to Palm Island and Brisbane to Bellingen, the paper and cane creations have been our colourful ambassadors all over the country.

But with the 25th anniversary of The Lismore Lantern Parade "it is time to return to the source”, MsJackson says.

This year's theme is to be "Rivers of Light”. Subscriber content.

lantern parade lismore moorambilla voices chior

Top Stories

    Police catch drink driver seven times over the limit

    Police catch drink driver seven times over the limit

    Crime Officers were left shocked with the positive reading of a 37-year-old man.

    There's no talk like veranda talk

    There's no talk like veranda talk

    Community Where you talk about climate change and segue onto pubic hair

    Candidates lend voice to arts

    Candidates lend voice to arts

    Community Electorate hears from candidates on future of the arts

    Our young sports champions are set to represent

    Our young sports champions are set to represent

    Community Lismore by the Sea - who would have thought