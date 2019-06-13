Menu
Amanda Shoebridge, The Queen of Hearts, is calling on volunteers to be part of her army of her bucket army for the Lismore Lantern Parade.
Community

Lantern Parade route available

13th Jun 2019 9:37 AM

HELLO Echo readers.

We are just back from Southbank for the Luminous Parade where we took 120 of our big lanterns.

The parade route is now on the website so make sure to plan your day and pick out your best viewing spot.

Only a few more days to register for the inaugural buskers' festival.

Have you booked for the Gala Concert at City Hall on June 21? Sales of these tickets go directly towards bringing the young people of Moorambilla Voices from Far West NSW to sing with 100 of our Lismore students. This includes, of course, all their food and accommodation. Book now at NORPA or via the Lantern Parade website.

Get in touch if you want to be a performer for the Fiery Finale.

If you have booked for the grandstands for the Fiery Finale we still recommend you bring a cushion or blanket to sit on.

The parade always needs volunteers - as lanterneers, marshalls and support people. No flame candles this year. Please register on our website.

We are selling fabulous souvenir Lantern Parade t-shirts and hoodies - numbers are limited and they are just gorgeous - so head to website to order.

Look forward to hearing from you. Jyllie Email: festival@lanternparade.com or www.lanternparade.com.

