Lane Beachley? Anna Meares? Maybe not, but who is comparing?

BE KIND to yourself when you make comparisons.

It's really easy to knock yourself around when you watch elite and professional athletes compete.

Although it's a thrill to cycle along the highway and imagine you're riding in the National Road Series or run down the steps to the water at Bell's Beach with the dream of one day paddling out the Rip Curl Pro, in reality, I have as much chance of that as winning the lottery. But sometimes wanting to improve your sporting prowess can get out of hand and you start beating yourself up for not achieving your desired times or results.

Years ago, when I lived close enough to the beach to surf every day, I lived, breathed and dreamed surfing.

Since I was working as a surf journalist and photographer at the time, it was easy to become over enthusiastic, or as I look back, in all probability a bit obsessed.

Okay, make that totally.

It all got out of hand when I started competing at the local mal club. All of a sudden, I realised that while I love catching waves and spending hours out on the ocean, my technique lacked polish and sometimes I probably looked pretty ungainly. It didn't help that most of the women I was competition with were amazing surfers, many of them having held national or state titles.

Instead of looking forward to paddling out, I started feeling cross that no matter how much I practised, I was never going to be as good as they were.

Quickly surfing which was previously my escape from life's stresses, became a black hole.

But as soon as I gave up competitions, I felt much better about everything.

Obviously, I'm not suited to becoming a competitive athlete. Even cycling which I love: for me it's far more fun to tootle off and do a 60km ride than a short event.

I've loved watching riders like Anna Meares and Cadel Evans but I don't feel compelled to emulate them, even If I could be 1/10th as good - which I am not.

So while I'm keen to watch a grand tour or my local club events when I can, I also know I'm on the bike for fun, fitness and to get around in the fresh air.

For me sport is about competing with myself. Unless we are playing Scrabble.

Now there's a blood sport.