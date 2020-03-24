Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Landlords in uncharted waters

Adam Daunt
24th Mar 2020 12:00 PM | Updated: 12:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOR some, property investment is meant to be the nest egg to retire too, for others it's a little cash on the side and for some, it's an all-encompassing profession.

Regardless of why they started a portfolio, property investors across the Northern Rivers and across NSW are beginning to feel the full impact of the coronavirus on their investments.

Business closures and job losses threaten to leave many tenants unable to guarantee their rent in the coming months which may cause significant disruption to an investors revenue stream.

John Gilmovich, president of the Property Owners Association NSW which represents the interests of property investors and landlords in NSW, said in a statement that strain on property investors is significant.

"Property investors are buffeted from all sides. They're expected to take the economic hit as well as deal with logistical issues that have no precedent," Mr Gilmovich said.

"Landlords want to help and support their tenants but if they're losing their jobs or incomes as well as care for tenants who can't pay their rent then this situation will get out of hand very quickly."

In addition to the financial considerations, landlords are having to enforce more stringent tenancy rules to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

"If tenants are in a family environment, that's an urgent situation but if tenants diagnosed with the virus are in shared accommodation or a boarding house, how is the property investor expected to manage this while ensuring the other tenants are not put at risk?," Mr Gilmovich asked.

"We're absolutely in uncharted waters with no advice available from the government or local councils, and no financial relief in sight, just promises," he said.

Mr Gilmovich said that landlords are already being inundated with requests for rent reductions and extensions which is creating a serious headache for landlords.

"If this issue isn't urgently addressed in a comprehensive way, property investors will be trapped between a rock and hard place and forced to make tough commercial decisions during a pandemic, and this will have extensive long-term impacts for the broader community," Mr Gilmovich said.

goonellabah landlords lismore northern rivers northern rivers real estate property investing property sales
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coronavirus case a false alarm at Lismore group

        Coronavirus case a false alarm at Lismore group

        News NEWS a member of Lismore Men's Shed had tested to COVID-19 is false.

        Clubs, pubs on a mission to save workers' jobs

        premium_icon Clubs, pubs on a mission to save workers' jobs

        News Clubs and pubs work to try and keep employees on the books

        Explainer: Why NSW schools are still open

        premium_icon Explainer: Why NSW schools are still open

        Education Explainer: Why NSW schools are still open despite COVID-19 crisis

        How to ensure your small business survives coronavirus

        premium_icon How to ensure your small business survives coronavirus

        Business Here are five key things to ask and act upon