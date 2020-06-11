Lamborghini and lies unravel lavish lifestyle

Kaori Celine Nakase, 23, was found to be the owner of a Lamborghini bought with suspected drug money.

Kaori Celine Nakase, 23, was found to be the owner of a Lamborghini bought with suspected drug money.

A REHABILITATION program landed a high achiever with a drug addiction in more trouble when she met an overnight Bitcoin millionaire.

A court heard Kaori Celine Nakase, 23, was looking for a fresh start when she moved to Queensland and enrolled herself in a drug rehabilitation program.

But it was there she met a cashed-up boyfriend who allegedly coaxed her into crime and lying to police.

The court heard Nakase, who received an OP1 equivalent in high school, was given $637,800 from the man to buy a Lamborghini Huracan from a Brisbane dealership on October 14, 2019.

It was registered in her name.

Crown prosecutor Will Slack said the car was then involved in a police pursuit where the male driver got away.

SHOCKING STATISTICS FOR COAST DRUG DRIVERS

Her partner told police the car had been stolen.

The court heard Nakase helped her partner prepare an affidavit which swore she had parked the car in Brisbane CBD before it was stolen.

Mr Slack said the car again came to police attention when it was seen speeding at more than 200km/h on the Bruce Highway at Morayfield in late October.

Nakase's partner was pulled over while driving the car three days later and he told police Nakase owned the car.

"About 10 days later, the defendant swore an affidavit stating that she allowed people to drive her car for cash," Mr Slack said.

Nakase later admitted that the affidavits were not truthful.

On November 8, she was pulled over driving at Nambour and tested positive to having methamphetamine in her system.

MOTORBIKE THEFTS SPIKE ON COAST

Mr Slack said the Lamborghini and a $745,000 Pimpama house she purchased with her partner were suspected of being bought with the proceeds of "drug activity".

Nakase appeared by video link from prison today at Maroochydore District Court to plead guilty to two counts of perverting the course of justice, two counts of possessing property suspected of being the proceeds of a drug offence and one count of driving with a drug in her system.

She had been in custody for 79 days.

Defence barrister Martin Longhurst said Nakase had a "very difficult" upbringing in which she suffered abuse and homelessness before she was in Year 12.

"She excelled. She received the equivalent of an OP1 at high school and was accepted into bio medicine," he said.

Mr Longhurst said Nakase began abusing Ritalin but transitioned to methamphetamine because it was cheaper and "quickly became hooked".

He said her partner, who made $10 million through Bitcoin, was overbearing and influenced her offending.

"It is reasonable to suspect that the money actually put into Bitcoin in the first place probably came from drugs and it was just by sheer dumb luck. He was probably using Bitcoin to hide money. Bitcoin shot up by several thousand per cent in the stock market," Mr Longhurst said.

He submitted a recorded conviction could prevent Nakase from gaining employment in her desired field of medicine in the future.

Judge Gary Long said Nakase's vulnerability had been taken advantage of.

Nakase was placed on probation for three years.

For driving with a drug in her system, she was disqualified from driving for one month.

No conviction was recorded.

Nakase's former partner and co-accused has charges before the court.