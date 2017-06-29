Lady is no tramp but she loves a cuddle

LOVES A PAT: Lady know where the idle hands are for a cuddle.

LADY is a tiny little cat that was found in the roof of someone's garage in Lismore.

She went to the vet but had no microchip and is now living at Lismore Pound, where she has very quickly made friends with the Rangers.

Lady has beautiful tortoise-shell colouring and is a real cuddle-monster - she has a sixth sense for a pat and pops up anywhere an idle hand seems to be sitting.

Rangers have fallen in love with her and say she is affectionate and domesticated. They suspect she has grown up in a good and loving home, but without a microchip there is no way to find her parents.

If you can give Lady a new home, Council would be delighted to hear from you. She would cost $195.50 to adopt and come fully vet-checked, microchipped, desexed, wormed and vaccinated.

For more information or to arrange a meeting with Lady, phone Lismore City Council on 1300 87 83 87.