Kyogle business eyes $2 million Lismore expansion

PROPOSAL: Kyogle business Grahams Concrete has submitted an application for a $2 million new concrete batching plant in South Lismore. Photo: Bev Lacey

DEVELOPMENT of a new $2 million concrete batching plant has been proposed for South Lismore.

Lismore City Council received the development application last month from Newton Denny Chapelle on behalf of Kyogle company Grahams Concrete, proposing the construction of a concrete batching plant on a vacant block in Wilson St.

The project is estimated to cost $2 million, which includes associated civil works, carparking and landscaping.

According to application documents, the new concrete batching plant will be operated by long-time local business Grahams Concrete.

The document said the company is "looking to expand their business into Lismore" with the family-owned business operating in Kyogle since the 1960s.

The application shows the site will employ 20 staff members, and hours of operation are expected to be from 5am-4pm on weekdays or "24 hours at times", and 6am to 12pm on Saturdays.

The development application is on public exhibition on Lismore City Council's website until May 6, 2020.