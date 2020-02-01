Kobe Bryant’s sisters break their silence

FIVE days after the tragic passing of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his sisters have broken their silence, saying they're grieving with the Bryant family.

The death of Bryant was felt across the globe, and the city of Los Angeles and the NBA world continue to mourn his loss.

Bryant, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others, was killed when the helicopter he was travelling in crashed into hills in Calabasas, California.

His sisters, Shaya Tabb and Sharia Washington, said in statement:"We are devastated by the loss of our brother, son, our niece and granddaughter, and our hearts go out to all the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday. Our lives are forever changed.

"Thank you for your prayers, the numerous calls, texts, emails and cards.

"Please visit MambaOnThree.org to support the families affected by Sunday's tragedy and to honour Kobe and Gianna's legacy, please visit: MambaSportsFoundation.org

#Mambacita #Mamba #Family #GirlsDad."

Washington posted an emotional collection of photos of her and her sister with Bryant, showing the pair growing up together over the years.

Kobe's wife and Gianna's mother Vanessa posted an emotional tribute to her "adoring husband" and her "beautiful Gianna".

"My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who've shown support and love during this horrific time," Vanessa wrote alongside a photo of the whole family together.

"Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe - the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna - a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.

Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant's widow, made her first public statement Wednesday, posting a long message on Instagram – Photo Supplied Instagram

"We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones, and we share in their grief intimately.

"There aren't enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon.

"I'm not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it's impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless - and that's to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever."

