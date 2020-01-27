Kobe Bryant’s amazing life in pictures

There is no doubt Kobe Bryant was one of the greatest players in NBA history.
The retired Los Angeles Lakers star, who died in a helicopter crash with his daughter Gianna at age 41, was proudest of his five championship rings, the most recent in 2010. Only four NBA players who weren't on the Boston Celtics' 1960s dynasty teams have won more titles. Bryant reached seven NBA Finals.
His career was remarkable for its longevity and because he played all 20 seasons with the Lakers the most ever for one team. Bryant was the fifth player to last two full decades.
Bryant scored 33,643 career points, third-most in league history, and averaged 25.0 points per game, including a 60-point performance in his final game on April 13, 2016. His 81-point game in on Jan. 22, 2006, against the Toronto Raptors was the second-highest scoring performance in the NBA and arguably the most dazzling single-game offensive performance in hoops history. He was an 18-time All-Star, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and the 2008 NBA MVP.
Bryant's post-playing career in the entertainment industry began auspiciously when he won an Oscar for "Dear Basketball," an animated short film based on the letter he wrote announcing his retirement.
He is survived by his wife Vanessa, and their three other daughters Natalia, Capri and Bianka.
This is his life in pictures:
Kobe Bryant shared this touching photo of him with his sister Shaya as kids for national siblings day back in 2018.
Kobe also did a lot of community work. Here he visited young students in the Community Coalition's Children's Defense Fund (CDF) Freedom Schools program. Founded by activist Marian Wright Edelman, and rooted in the history of the 1964 Freedom Summer civil rights project, its reading programs have empowered and inspired thousands of children across the US.
On November 28, 2019, he celebrated his 20-year wedding anniversary with his wife Vanessa.
"On this day 20 years ago I met my best friend, my Queen @vanessabryant I decided to take her on a date to Disneyland tonight to celebrate old school style (pre 4 princesses) I love you my mamacita per sempre," he wrote.