A koala joey clings to the back of Tony the dog. Screenshot: 7news.com.au
Offbeat

Best doggo! Koala joey gets a piggyback from a dog

7th Oct 2019 3:42 PM

Plenty of people come to Australia to hold a koala but what if it grabs you and won't let go?

This was the predicament facing Tony the dog, who was let out into the yard of his Adelaide Hills home on Sunday morning.

Owner Henry found the joey clinging desperately to the back of his dog, shuffling around as Tony gingerly tried to peel them off.

Tony did eventually get the koala back on to the ground, at which point it scurried back up into the trees in search of its real mother.

Henry said the dog had since recovered, and this was the first such interaction despite the marsupials being common in Stirling. 

animal dogs editors picks koala pets wildlife

