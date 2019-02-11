Menu
Koala and cat’s unlikely friendship

by Sam McInerney
11th Feb 2019 1:08 PM

A CAT in Portland, Victoria has made an unlikely friend, with a curious koala stopping by for a weekend visit.

Resident Jo Isbel heard a tap on the window on Saturday and found a koala peering through the glass at her cat, Richo.

"They were just looking at each other - it was quite cute," Isbel said.

 

A koala visits a cat in Portland, Victoria. Picture: Jo Isbel
A koala visits a cat in Portland, Victoria. Picture: Jo Isbel

 

The furry friend liked the cat so much he came back for another visit. Picture: Jo Isbel
The furry friend liked the cat so much he came back for another visit. Picture: Jo Isbel

"It was like they were friends. The cat wasn't bothered … it normally reacts when it sees another cat.

"The koala kept going away and then coming back for another look. After about five minutes it wandered off again."

A koala visits a cat in Portland, Victoria. Picture: Jo Isbel
A koala visits a cat in Portland, Victoria. Picture: Jo Isbel

Koalas are often spotted in Portland - on the southwest coast of Victoria, 362km west of Melbourne - but they tend to stick to the gumtrees.

 

A koala visits a cat in Portland, Victoria. Picture: Jo Isbel
A koala visits a cat in Portland, Victoria. Picture: Jo Isbel

