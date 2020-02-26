Menu
Danny Buderus is the Newcastle Knights’ new GM.
Rugby League

Knights appoint club legend Danny Buderus as new GM

by Ed Jackson
26th Feb 2020 10:29 AM

Former Newcastle captain Danny Buderus has been appointed as the NRL club's general manager of football.

Buderus, who played 257 games for his hometown club from 1997-2013, will oversee several aspects of the business including football, recruitment and salary cap management.

 

Buderus joins new head coach Adam O'Brien as well as recruitment manager Alex McKinnon and assistant coaches David Furner and Willie Peters in a new-look backroom for the club.

Regarded as one of the club's greatest players, Buderus won the 2004 Dally M medal and captained both NSW and Australia.

He also coached the Knights in a caretaker capacity in 2015. As well as his Knights' role, the 42-year-old will continue as part of NSW State of Origin coach Brad Fittler's staff with the Blues chasing a third-straight series win in 2020.

 

Danny Buderus during his playing days with the Knights.
"The opportunity to be back involved at the club that I love so much was too good to turn down," the 2001-premiership winner said.

 

"This is a whole new direction for me post-football but it's an exciting one."

Buderus will officially begin work with the club on March 16 and replaces experienced administrator Brian Canavan.

 

