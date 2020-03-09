Menu
The knifeman has been shot dead. Picture: Twitter / London 999
Breaking

Man with two knives shot dead by armed police in London

by Felix Allen, The Sun
9th Mar 2020 2:21 PM

Armed police in London have shot and killed a man who was armed with two knifes near the city's iconic Trafalgar Square.

Police say officers on patrol spotted the man "acting suspiciously" and tasered him when he pulled out the weapons at 11.25pm local time.

One officer then fired his gun, fatally wounding the knifeman who was pronounced dead soon after, The Sun reports.

Video filmed above nearby Northumberland Ave showed police lights flashing where the man was shot.

Police said no one else was hurt and they was not treating it as terrorism.

A spokesman said: "Police officers on patrol noticed a man who they believed to be acting suspiciously.

"Officers challenged the man who produced two knives.

"Armed officers responded. Taser and a police firearm were discharged during the incident.

"London Ambulance Service attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene at Great Scotland Yard short time later."

Earlier police tweeted: "A man has been shot dead by officers following an incident in Westminster at 11.27pm on Sunday, March 8.

"This is NOT being treated as a terrorist incident.

"Officers remain on scene and updates will follow. Road closures remain in place."

Witness Kiandra Howarth tweeted: "What is happening in Whitehall? At least six police cars plus helicopters …"

Earlier on Sunday a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death on a bus outside Crystal Palace's stadium Selhurst Park.

Last month undercover cops shot dead a jihadi knifeman in a fake suicide vest who randomly stabbed two strangers in Streatham, South London.

This story was published in The Sun and has been reproduced with permission.

