Kmart’s $18 ‘gold dust’ item
You can't buy a lot for twenty bucks these days.
A $20 note might get you a sad salad and a coffee in a food court or a takeaway meal from Macca's, but not a lot more.
However, a bunch of bargain lovers have found an $18 wardrobe item and it's fast becoming a unicorn item as shoppers declare it's extremely hard to track down.
The item in question is a leopard print satin skirt from Kmart - which is so desirable among fashion lovers, it's being described by some as "gold dust" online.
Affordable Aussie fashion blogger Tina Abeysekara from Trash To Treasured highlighted demand for the silky piece to her 72,000 followers, describing the sought-after item as incredibly high quality.
"Feels fantastic, no wonder there was barely any left," she wrote on her Instagram Stories.
She then proceeded to share hot tips from eagle-eyed women around Australia, sharing snaps of their local stores that still had the hot ticket item on its racks.
Those who've been lucky to snag the fashion piece have been sharing stunning selfies wearing the slinky design, making many green with envy.
Kmart on Kmart - Black cami with satin leopard skirt! My $21 bargain outfit!
Satin midi-skirts have been a huge style hit this winter, thanks to their versatility. Wearers can rock them in a dressy way, with heels or boots, but they can also pair them with white pumps for a more casual vibe on the weekend.
Glassons went viral recently when its $40 take on the trendy wardrobe addition proved a hit among fashion loving buyers.
Its chic array of colours - coming in black, wine, dark green, navy, khaki - and its comfy elastic waistband had shoppers sweating with excitement.
Just like with the latest Kmart find, many shared selfies wearing the item, declaring their love for it.
My outfit from Mother's Day... Wearing cropped knit from @grettyrose_thelabel Midi skirt @glassons Heels @rubi_anz Hair clip @zara
Tina told news.com.au the popularity of a midi was down to the fact it's so "versatile".
"A midi skirt is a wardrobe staple, so the trending satin version is the perfect blend of versatility and style," she said.
"It's also one of those trends that will last for seasons to come thanks to its classic cut."
Earlier this year, a spotty satin midi skirt from Cotton On that cost just $35 went viral after Tina styled it with a white T-shirt and shared the photo on her socials.
Oh, hey there 2019 👋🏾 Spent the day in $35 @cottonon skirt and $6 @kmartaus tee (it's lasted so well in the wash!). Sandals are @spurrshoes from @theiconicau (super comfy!) Been a bit quiet on here while I madly finish wedding tasks (it's next week 😳🤭) but I'm so keen to bring you more T2T this year! Thank you for all the support so far 💕 Happy New Year 😘.
I went into @kmartaus and found this cute outfit for under $30! Check out my stories for the rest of the items I tried on.
H A P P Y H O L I D A Y S🍸🥰 One week done... one to go. I couldn't resist picking this skirt up from @kmartaus yesterday. $18 and it's super cute!! My Kmart addiction is getting out of control 😂 anyone else with me?