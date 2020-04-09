Kmart the latest victim to COVID-19 with store close plan

Saturday will be the final day of trading for a Kmart store – as it moves to become the state’s first online fulfilment site.

A KMART store north of Brisbane will be the first in Queensland to close, for an unknown amount of time, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Kmart spokeswoman said the store would close at 6pm on Saturday.

It will then be used as an online fulfilment site.

It follows the introduction of strict regulations that only permit people to leave their homes for essential reasons, such as work, grocery items and medical care.

"We're exploring new ways of working, so that we can better support our customers during this unprecedented time," the spokeswoman said.

"We've made the decision to temporarily convert our Kmart Caboolture store into an online fulfilment site ensuring our Kmart customers and communities have easy access to the products they need and enabling our teams to better support increased demand.

A Facebook post from Caboolture Square Shopping Centre announcing Kmart would be closing.

"Our store team members will continue to work as part of our online fulfilment team.

"We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause and hope to see our customers at one of our surrounding local stores soon or online with our click and collect or home delivery services."

The nearby Kmart stores at Morayfield Shopping Centre and Burpengary will remain open.

The Kmart stores at Brandon Park VIC and Top Ryde NSW have also been temporarily converted into online fulfilment sites.

It is not known how long they will be closed for.

Originally published as Kmart the latest victim to COVID-19 with QLD store to close