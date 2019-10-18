Kmart dupe better than $548 Dyson

At $548 this Dyson fan is much more expensive than a Kmart one.

At $548 this Dyson fan is much more expensive than a Kmart one.

As the weather heats up it's time to search for a way to stay cool during the summer months that won't break the bank.

While Dyson's fans may be considered the best option for keeping homes heat-free during warm days with price tags of up to $799 they're an expensive purchase.

Fortunately there's a much cheaper dupe in Kmart for just $89 which consumer body CHOICE says is even better than a Dyson fan.

DYSON'S ADDED FEATURES THAT YOU 'MAY OR MAY NOT NEED'

CHOICE based their recommendation on tests done on the Dyson Pure Cool TP04 fan ($799), Dyson Hot+Cool Jet Focus AM09 ($599) and Dyson Cool Tower Fan AM07 ($548).

Comparing the pricier appliances to standard pedestal fans, CHOICE home expert Rebecca Ciaramidaro said that while the Dyson fans performed well, shoppers could buy a fan for a fraction of the price that still "does the job".

"Although these fans perform adequately in our tests, we find that if you're just looking for something to circulate air and create a cooling breeze, the Dyson fans aren't worth the extra cash," she said.

"You're paying a significantly higher price for the design and technology of the added features which you may or may not need."

These added features include a heat function with the Dyson Hot+Cool Jet Focus AM09 and an air purifying feature, the latter of which CHOICE did not test.

At $548 this Dyson fan is much more expensive than a Kmart one.

'ESSENTIALLY DOES THE SAME JOB'

CHOICE scored fans on their air flow and minimum noise, with Kmart's Anko pedestal fan beating the Dyson Cool Tower - and it costs a staggering $459 less than the expensive brand.

At just $89, the Anko fan has eight speed settings, wi-fi app control, a nine hour timer and digital display, which all sounds rather fancy for a Kmart appliance.

"There's nothing in particular wrong with the Dyson Cool Tower Fan, and it admittedly comes with added features you don't get with the cheaper models, such as a timer and remote control," CHOICE fan tester Matthew Tung said.

"But, it's more than six times the price for something that essentially does the same job."

'AWESOME' ALDI DUPE 'BETTER THAN THERMOMIX'

Kmart isn't the only store to sell a dupe of a much more expensive product. Back in August Aldi sparked a frenzy with its Mistral Thermo Cooker.

Shoppers labelled the $299 Aldi appliance a convincing dupe of the Thermomix, which costs upwards of $2000.

Aldi's version came with a two litre stainless steel bowl, 800 watt motor and 1000 watt heating power as well as 10 different speeds.

A steamer unit, chopping blade, mixing tool and recipe book were also included.

"I got this one from Big W a few years ago. Not 100 per cent the same but good for the price," one shopper commented.

"3 year warranty is good! Better than Thermomix!" one person wrote while another added: "I own this (Aldi version of Thermomix) and it is awesome!"