Kindred spirits merge at Arts Hub

SPIRITS HIGH: Lydia Kindred of The Lismore Communities Hub Art Space on Keen Street with Dean Whait and Lydia Connelly, who take part in the drawing sessions on Thursdays. Sophie Moeller

IT CAN be an isolating existence if you are a creative person but there is a place in Lismore where you can just be, connect and create.

The Communities Hub Art Space Inc is a not-for-profit community space for artists and healers which encourages creatives to share and display their work with like minds.

It was created by Lydia Kindred almost 18 months ago when, after her beloved husband died, she "was very sad” and felt the need to connect with the community.

She was already disenchanted with the political system and had been searching for a place where she could be involved in direct democracy. She came upon the Art Deco space in one of Lismore's oldest buildings at 88 Keen Street, and decided it would be a great place for a gallery.

"I felt it would be a place where people could relax and be away from the crowd,” Lydia said.

"It has become a meeting place and outlet for people to express who they are and, through art and healing, just come together.”

Today the space runs a weekly timetable involving drumming and drawing circles, healing sessions, tarot readings, music and poetry evenings as well as The Chit Chat Club called Cafe Philosophe.

Tatoo artist Dean Whait said the drawing group on Thursdays give him "the opportunity to practice his art with fellow artists on the same wavelength”.

The rooms are filled with books and artists pay a small rent to use the space. There is a 25 per cent commission on works sold by artists using the space to hang their works.

Having been in operation for since 2016, the space now qualifies for government funding to allow for volunteers to help run the space for longer operating hours.

Current gallery hours are Monday-Friday 12-4pm, Saturday 10am-1pm. For more information, contact Lydia at communities hub@gmail.com.