Killer dad ‘rots in hell’, grandfather says

The grandfather of three children who burned to death in a horrific attack as they were being driven to school says their father could not have truly loved them.

Lloyd Clarke, the father of Hannah Baxter who was also attacked alongside her children and later died in hospital, says he believes his estranged son-in-law is rotting in hell.

Ms Baxter and her children Aaliyah, 6, Laianah, 4 and Trey, 3 are being remembered as beautiful souls who were taken in the worst possible way. The children's father, Rowan Baxter, 42, died on the footpath from self- inflicted wounds, police say.

"The scum rots in hell," Mr Clarke said on social media.

"If he truly loved them he would not have killed his children in such a horrible way."

Mr Clarke said the man was a "monster" who only cared about himself.

"He might have said he cared and loved his children but I know it was always about him coming first," he said.

Hannah Baxter with her children (from left to right): Laianah, Aaliyah and Trey.

Rowan Baxter in 2005. Picture: Andrew Cornaga/AAP

Ms Baxter, 31, died at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital overnight after being doused in petrol by her husband.

The children died in the family car after it burst into flames on a quiet suburban street in Camp Hill in Brisbane's east on Wednesday morning.

Ms Baxter was taking her children to school from her parents' home when they were ambushed by Mr Baxter who jumped into the car's front passenger seat, according to reports.

The car made it to nearby Raven St where, one witness said, Ms Baxter escaped from the car screaming "He's poured petrol on me" as the flames took hold. Queensland Police say it's too early to say if it was a murder-suicide or an accident.

Ms Baxter's brother, Nat Clarke, posted a tribute to his sister and her children on Facebook.

"RIP you beautiful souls," Mr Clarke wrote.

"I had my sister nephew and 2 nieces taken from me in the worst way possible … I will forever love you all".

Meanwhile, mourners have visited the street where the children died to lay floral tributes and pay their respects.

A large group of family and friends arrive at the scene of the car fire to pay respects to Hannah Baxter and her three children who where murdered yesterday in Camp Hill. Photographer: Liam Kidston

A family friend in tears at the scene. Photographer: Liam Kidston

A Facebook fundraising page set up by Ms Baxter's sister-in-law Stacey Roberts has so far raised more than $82,000 for funeral costs, with thousands of dollars coming in each hour.

Ms Baxter's parents needed support, Ms Roberts posted, and had "exhausted themselves" trying to help their daughter who had left Mr Baxter before Christmas.

The Baxters owned a fitness business called Integr8 in Brisbane. Ms Baxter was a trampolining champion, while Mr Baxter had trialled with the New Zealand Warriors NRL squad in the mid-2000s but did not play a first-grade game. "Australians all over the country are just shocked, saddened and devastated about what has happened," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday. "Hannah and her three children so senselessly and maddeningly murdered in what has occurred in a terrible act of violence and it just grieves our hearts terribly today." The killings are a terrible reminder that family violence and violence against women is the national emergency the country continues to face, says Patty Kinnersly, head of violence prevention group Our Watch.

She says there is a need for long-term, secure and ongoing funding across the entire violence against women sector which included response and early intervention work preventing it from happening in the first place. Queensland University of Technology Professor Kerry Carrington, who is an expert in gender violence, believes the deaths could have been prevented with earlier intervention.

The latest federal government report into domestic violence reveals one woman was killed every nine days by a partner between 2014 and 2016. Lifeline 13 11 14 beyondblue 1300 22 4636