Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Emergency services have rushed to a three-vehicle crash at Elimbah this morning.
Emergency services have rushed to a three-vehicle crash at Elimbah this morning.
News

Three injured, traffic delayed in Bruce Hwy pile-up

Ashley Carter
by
6th Mar 2020 8:10 AM | Updated: 9:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE people have been hospitalised and traffic is delayed after a multi-vehicle crash on a Bruce Highway on-ramp at Elimbah this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the three-vehicle crash on the Steve Irwin Way on-ramp just after 6.30am and threated seven people, including three children, at the scene.

She said they all appeared to have suffered minor injuries in the crash. Three of those patients were taken to Caboolture Hospital and were all in stable conditions.

All lanes of the Bruce Highway were affected heading south towards Brisbane and delays were expected. Witnesses reported cars "backed up for kilometres".

Community Newsletter SignUp
bruce highway elimbah queensland ambulance service scd traffic steve irwin way
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Developers might scrap plans for beloved Nimbin site

        premium_icon Developers might scrap plans for beloved Nimbin site

        News IT HAS been a four-year labour of love, so why are the developers threatening to pull the pin?

        Meet our new RFS area commander

        premium_icon Meet our new RFS area commander

        News SHE’S the first woman in the job, and her first task is to make communities feel...

        Call for Medicare rebates for GP phone appointments

        premium_icon Call for Medicare rebates for GP phone appointments

        News DOCTORS back calls for new Medicare rebates for emergency telehealth consultations...

        SCU announces boss of new naturopathic medicine centre

        premium_icon SCU announces boss of new naturopathic medicine centre

        News THE centre was created following the personal $10 million donation from the...