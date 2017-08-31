Kids in need of less screen time more green time

DO YOUR kids spend more time interacting with screens and electronic devices than they spend outdoors?

A 'less screen time and more green time' advertisement on the ABC radio caught my attention recently.

There is a growing body of research indicating that direct exposure to nature is essential for healthy childhood development and for the physical and emotional health of children.

What seems the biggest challenge is actually finding the time to get outside.

The latest research shows kids are spending less than two hours a day outside, and spending more time on screen-based activities.

When kids are outside they are active, they develop their imaginations as well as their social skills and creativity.

What's also great is that they are also developing resilience, self-regulation and learning how to challenge themselves.

The physical, social and emotional benefits of reconnecting with nature are huge - not only for kids but adults as well.

Fortunately, I can confidently say that my kids do get outside a lot and are very active.

They are also in those very susceptible age ranges of being compelled to their screens.

At any one time, every family member could in fact be on their device inside the house.

We have resisted the big device items like Nintendo, WII and X-Box - but the kids are still prone to 'surfing' on their device (and I mean catching barrels), assimilating flying a plane, snapchatting, Instagram- ming, and word smithing.

It's a good thing my boys do spend way more time in the water actually surfing, then 'surfing' on their devices and that my daughter dances nearly every day of the week.

And sometimes the devices are actually a pleasant down time for kids when they become tired, irritable and complain of sore muscles.

Even the home trampoline can also provide hours of fun and activity for kids - even if it is just a break from school work, tv watching or screen time. I think like anything, moderation is key.

There is nothing like getting outside - beach, mountains or whatever. For me getting right close to the edge of nature electrifies and magnifies that amazing feeling being alive.

I happened to meet Sue (Lismore Gym Member) riding her bike today while I was finishing my early morning doggie walk from Sharpes to Boulders.

I asked Sue if she also lived in Skennars Head... her response floored me. Sue said 'I work in Lismore and live in Kyogle - I just happened to wake up really early today and wanted to go for a bike ride'.

Meeting Sue this morning has stayed in my thoughts all day long - if you really want it, you can make it happen. Get closer to the edge, it's an addictive feeling.