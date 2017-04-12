Key messages from Recovery Centre Head

RECOVERY: NSW Governor David Hurley visits Lismore on Monday. From left are Thomas George, LCC general manager Gary Murphy, Andrew McPhee NSW Fire and Rescue, LCCI Deb Benhayon, David Hurley, Euan Ferguson and Supt Greg Martin.

THE co-ordinator of the Lismore Flood Recovery Centre, Euan Ferguson, would like to thank all those who have donated clothes and other items to the relief appeal.

The volunteer agencies have been overwhelmed with goods for distribution. Mr Ferguson would, however, like to point out that donations of money to various organisations such as The Salvation Army and Red Cross would allow for a better allocation of needs at this time.

Easter is upon us and the school holidays are here. Please send out the message that the flood affected towns and regions are open to tourists.

Urge people to come and spend their money in cities such as Lismore and Murwullimbah, their National Parks and coffee shops.

The Recovery Centre is offering assistance and would like to hear from volunteers who can offer practical skills, including tradesmen.

The centres provides a one-stop shop for affected residents, businesses and farmers to access recovery assistance from a range of agencies and organisations.

Earlier in the week Mr Ferguson told the community: "Firstly, Lismore, we have your back.

"Mood swings will be apparent so we need to cut everyone a bit of slack,” he said.

The Lismore FRC is at the Public Works Facility, 120 Dalley St, East Lismore.

For more information; www.emergency.nsw.gov.au