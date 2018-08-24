Menu
Karen Hogan and husband Federal Member for Page, Kevin Hogan.
Community

Kevin Hogan threatens to move to cross benches

23rd Aug 2018 9:39 AM

KEVIN Hogan MP is appalled by the action of the Liberal Party "treating the office of Prime Minister as a revolving door”.

He has said the party's actions were "demeaning to the democratic system" and "The Liberal Party does not deserve my support," he said.

He released the the following statement on the leadership spill issue:

"This constant rotation of Prime Ministers by both the Labor Party and the Liberal party, I cannot condone.

"I am announcing today, that if there is another leadership spill for the position of Prime Minister prior to the next federal election, I will remove myself from the government benches and sit on the cross benches.

"I have made this decision because my community is fed up.

"What we have been seeing in Canberra with leadership changes over the last 10 years, is letting our great country down.

"This is not about Peter Dutton, Malcolm Turnbull or Kevin Hogan, it is about the Office of Prime Minister.

"I remain 100 per cent committed to delivering for my community. I remain committed to the National Party.

"If this occurs, I will still attend National Party meetings if invited. I will not attend Coalition Party Room meetings.

"I will support the Government in No Confidence Motions and Supply.

"Any other legislation I will take on a case by case basis.

"The model I intend to follow is similar to what the Western Australian National, Tony Crook did.

"I will continue to focus on what my community has sent me here to do. I thank them for their overwhelming support."

