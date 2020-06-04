Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Ballina Shire Council has reminded residents they don't need to have their street numbers painted on the kerb.
Ballina Shire Council has reminded residents they don't need to have their street numbers painted on the kerb.
Council News

Kerb numbers: you don’t need it and shouldn’t do it, says council

Liana Turner
4th Jun 2020 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

YOU don’t need your house number painted on the kerb and you shouldn’t pay someone to do this, a North Coast council has warned.

Some residents have been approached recently with someone offering kerbside number painting services, and reportedly claiming to work for council.

But Ballina Shire Council has issued a statement debunking this.

“Ballina Shire Council would like to remind local residents that kerbside numbering outside their home is not a council requirement, nor is it a service that council provides,” the council said in the statement.

“Council has received a number of calls from local residents that have been approached by a kerbside number painter claiming to work for council.

“If residents are approached by this person they are not to approve for this person to undertake any painting of numbers on council assets including kerbside gutters.

“This would require council approval.”

ballina shire council northern rivers community northern rivers councils
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Can Lismore’s Italo Club be saved?

        premium_icon Can Lismore’s Italo Club be saved?

        News THE club has been an important hub for decades, but now it’s facing a bleak future.

        Major blow for Lismore baseball tournaments

        premium_icon Major blow for Lismore baseball tournaments

        Sport The events bring hundreds of people to Lismore and boost the economy

        SCU considers drastic measures to manage $58m black hole

        premium_icon SCU considers drastic measures to manage $58m black hole

        News “There is no option of a return to what used to be thought of as the ‘status quo’.

        Who will get $25k homebuyers handout

        Who will get $25k homebuyers handout

        Property Families with a combined income of less than $200,000 are winners