Golfer's incredible comeback after head injury

SYDNEY professional Grant Kenny will aim for a winning double after taking out the $14,000 Lismore Legends Pro-AM golf event on Wednesday.

Kenny shot a four-under par round of 66 at the Lismore Workers Golf Club to win by one shot.

He is currently competing in the $30,000 Legends Tour Championship at the Byron Bay Golf Club.

Melbourne golfer Lucien Tinkler won both events two years ago and is part of the field.

About 60 PGA Legends Professionals played at Lismore this year.

Kenny's round included an eagle on the first hole of a par five and birdies on the 6th and 14th holes in a bogey free round.

"It is great to be playing so well at the back end of the year as I was unable to play earlier in the year owing to a head injury," Kenny said.

"The course was in great condition and all involved should be hugely congratulated on its presentation."

Richard Backwell finished one shot behind with a three-under par round of which included birdies on the first, 13th, 14th and 16th holes with single bogey on the 12th hole.

In equal third place a further shot back was American Richard Gilkey and Mike Zilko.

Meanwhile, the likes of Peter Lonard and Peter Senior joined the legends yesterday for the final round of the season at Byron Bay.

Defending champion Mike Harwood was forced to pull out last week while Brad Burns looks set to be awarded the Order of Merit for 2019.

"The course is looking spectacular, the staff and volunteers have done a wonderful job," Byron Bay professional Greg Stewart said.

"I think people will be surprised at how good it actually looks considering the weather we've had.

"With Mike not coming we'll probably see Brad Burns wrap-up the (overall) title for the year.

"We have a full field and there will a presentation and drinks at the club when we finish on Friday night."

Spectators are welcome to attend the final round today free of charge.