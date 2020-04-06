‘Keep it safe’: Residents urged to avoid clean outs

WARNING: Now is not the right time to be filling up the car or trailer for a trip to your local tip, nor for illegal dumping. Photo: Supplied

CURRENT events mean that most of us are finding ourselves with much more time at home but if you feel the urge to do that long over due clean out, please think carefully before you roll up your sleeves.

Northern Rivers organisation North East Waste said it is “not the right time” to be filling up the car or trailer for a trip to your local recycling centre or tip.

A spokeswoman said for the safety of yourself, your family and the council staff working to deliver essential waste services, please stay clear of these facilities until the crisis situation is over.

“In the meantime, find a suitable corner in the shed, garage or spare room to store your unwanted bits and pieces for responsible disposal when it’s safe to do so,” she said.

She said it is also important that you don’t place unwanted items out on kerbsides or at charity shops.

“There is still a common belief that leaving household items on kerbsides or leaving donated items outside of op shops or by charity bins is okay, because someone else will take it or deal with it,” she said.

“But it’s not okay and you can be fined.

“So for now, please sit tight and hang on to any unwanted items that can’t be correctly disposed of via your normal household waste, recycling or organic bin collection service, and please ‘wait to donate’ to your local charity op shop.

“Let’s work together to ‘Keep it safe’,” she said.

For further information please contact your local council.

If you see illegal dumping report it at www.ridonline.epa.nsw.gov.au or by contacting your council directly.