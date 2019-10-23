Keep an eye out for our brand new newsletter

Menu
News

Jackie Munro
by
23rd Oct 2019 11:40 AM

I KNOW know you love your local paper and the team here at the Lismore Echo are about to make it easier for you to read us when news breaks that affects this community.

We're about to deliver the biggest and strongest news stories straight to your inbox.

From the latest in business, to community news, sport, council and court, this new digital newsletter will take you through the latest local news and issues.

I promise not to bombard you. I expect to send a couple a week at best - unless there is massive local news like, heaven forbid it, a bushfire.

We're excited to be able to offer you this new way to stay informed and connected to your local community, and receive our unrivalled local news reporting.

Community news has always and will continue to come first.

Thank you for your continued readership.

And if you ever want to change how you get the latest in local news, you can update your preferences in the Newsletter section under your account on our website.

-Jackie Munro, Editor

