Kate’s ‘peacemaker’ role in royal saga

It's been a tough week for the royal family.

Following the announcement that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to "step back" from their royal duties, reports have surfaced about how Harry's family truly feels about the situation.

Such reports have said that Prince William feels let down, Kate Middleton is "incredibly hurt," Queen Elizabeth II feels "disappointed" and that Prince Charles is "livid."

According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, 38-year-old Middleton has tried to serve as a "peacemaker" among her family members.

"Well, look, we know there have clearly been a lot of family tensions, rifts, fallouts behind the scenes," Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight.

"I think throughout all of this, Kate has tried very much to be the peacemaker. Remember that she and Harry were at one point incredibly close. She, Harry and William were a very special trio and I think she's very keen to try and see that rift closed up."

Royal experts say Kate has been pushing to mend the rift and restore the peace. Picture: AP.

Nicholl also predicted that, eventually, the relationship between Harry, 35, and his brother would heal.

"At some point down the future, there will be a closeness between the four of them, if not for themselves, for the royal cousins because it's emerged that … the Cambridge children have actually only met Archie a handful of times," she said of recent reports alleging the cousins have met only a few times.

"I suppose that's down to the Sussexes being in Windsor, the Cambridges being in London," added Nicholl.

Middleton and William, 37, are parents to three children: George, 6, Charlotte, 4, and Louis, 1.

"But of course with the Sussexes now spending a good chunk of the year overseas, you know, you have to wonder, how close is that relationship going to be between the royal cousins?"

Nicholl said in reference to Harry and Meghan's plan to split time between the UK and Canada. "Harry grew up very close to his cousins. It was always his intention for his children to be close to William's children.

"I think everyone's hoping that they can move on from this difficult period, put the warring behind them and actually allow for the royal cousins when they are together at least in the same country, to actually get to spend some quality time together," continued Nicholl.

Harry has been in London with his family following the Sandringham Summit in which he hashed out his new role in the monarchy while Meghan, 38, has stayed in Canada with eight-month-old Archie.

Harry has been apart from his family in “crisis talks” with the Queen. Picture: Instagram.

Harry stayed behind after Monday's summit to host the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draws for the men's, women's and wheelchair tournaments at Buckingham Palace on Thursday, after which, he is expected to return Canada.

Harry and Markle have been apart for 10 days now, which Nicholl said "is the longest period he's spent away from his family and certainly the longest period he's spent away from Meghan since Archie was born."

According to Nicholl, Harry is "planning to stick around in the UK until he's cleared those engagements" and then will be "jumping on that plane to Vancouver" so he can reunite with Meghan and Archie.

"He's probably desperate to get back to them," said Nicholl.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission