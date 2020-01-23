Kate Middleton felt ‘isolated’ after giving birth

Kate Middleton has opened up about the "isolation" she felt as a new mum when she had Prince George.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 38, spoke during an engagement in Wales, where she lived with William when he was working for the Royal Air Force, The Sun reports.

Speaking to workers at a children and parents centre in Cardiff, she said: "It's nice to be back in Wales.

"I was chatting to some of the mums. It was the first year and I'd just had George - William was still working with search and rescue - and we came up here and I had a tiny, tiny baby in the middle of Anglesey.

"It was so isolated, so cut off. I didn't have any family around, and he was doing night shifts.

"So … if only I had had a centre like this."

Kate chats with mothers and babies during her visit to the Ely and Caerau Children's Centre in Cardiff. Picture: Geoff Caddick/PA via AP

The mum-of-three spent time with parents and their babies at the Ely and Caerau Children's Centre as she revealed the new focus on promoting a project that encourages a focus on early childhood.

The centre is located in an economically challenged part of the Welsh capital, and parents can get support there, along with enrolling their kids.

She laughed as she chatted with fellow mums and dads during the visit to the sensory class, looking stunning in a Massimo Dutti coat paired with a leopard-print skirt from Zara and Ralph Lauren boots.

Kate leaves the Ely and Caerau Children's Centre. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA via AP

Shortly after Prince George was born in 2013, the couple moved to the grand 18th century Anmer Hall in Norfolk and made a number of friends in the area.

This location was near to William's job as a pilot with the East Anglian Ambulance Service.

The Cambridge family then moved to Kensington Palace in London during September 2017 so the couple could become full-time working royals and prepare for Prince George starting school.

Kate said at the Ely and Caerau Children's Centre: "I see amazing work you're doing here in so many areas. It's just bringing it to light. The critical work you're doing has a massive social - and economic - impact later down the years."

The visit comes just days after the royal mum admitted she was broody, but husband Prince William didn't want any more kids.

The parents, who have Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1, visited a children's centre in Bradford last week, where Kate made the admission.

It comes after her brother-in-law Prince Harry headed to Canada to be with his wife Meghan Markle and son Archie.

The Sussexes have relocated to North America after the couple announced they were stepping down from the royal family in bombshell news.

But Kate has continued to perform her royal duties, this week attending a palace reception with husband Prince William.

