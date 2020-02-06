Kasey Chambers, Richard Clapton coming to Northern Rivers

Kasey Chambers is an Australian country singer-songwriter and musician born in Mount Gambier.

Kasey Chambers is an Australian country singer-songwriter and musician born in Mount Gambier.

AUSTRALIAN music royalty Richard Clapton and Kasey Chambers will be coming to the Northern Rivers for the NRMA's Bright Futures Centenary road trip tour.

Richard Clapton and Kasey Chambers will headline entertainment at the event on the weekend of February 29.

In a move designed to encourage Australians to road trip to regional communities, the NRMA Centenary celebrations will feature five free family events across regional NSW and a final event in Sydney.

The call to action has been further highlighted by recent bushfires and the ongoing drought.

The events will feature art, children's activities, food trucks, music, entertainment, local talks and more, including interactive installations, activities and games, with a focus on celebrating local flora and fauna and promoting local entertainment and art.

As well as Clapton and Chambers, the Northern Rivers event will showcase local acts Pink Zinc and The Palm Wine Ambassadors, while children will be entertained by Bunny Racket, Spaghetti Circus Inc and Arlo the IAG Koala.

Food trucks will also be on site all weekend showcasing local businesses and producers.

Community groups will have pop-ups and talks scheduled throughout the weekend.

Groups attending include Rainforest Rescue, Byron Bird Buddies, North Coast Regional Landcare Network, WIRES Northern Rivers, Zero Emissions Byron, Surfing NSW, Friends of the Koalas and COREM.

Andy Walker as King Bunny from Bunny Racket.

Families, NRMA members and individuals can register to attend the free weekend-long festival at www.mynrma.com.au/tour.

NRMA Group CEO Rohan Lund said the company's Centenary road trip celebration was about showcasing the best the state had to offer and to encourage a boost in regional tourism.

"When the NRMA conceived its Bright Futures tour 12 months ago the idea was to use our Centenary as a platform to support regional areas affected by drought - nobody foresaw the devastating bushfire season that lay ahead," Mr Lund said.

"The motivation behind these events is now more critical than ever. We want people to get in the car and join the NRMA for our road trips celebrations. Bring the family and while you're there spend some money in the local communities.

"Crucially, we hope our Bright Futures tour will be the motivation for Australians to book a domestic holiday or go on a road trip this year and visit some of these remarkable destinations. These communities are fighting to rebuild. They need our help and the best way to support them is by booking a local holiday."