Cass Thorburn (Ex Mrs Stefanovic)
Karl’s ex reveals ‘icky feeling’ that made her quit shopping

by Jonathon Moran
29th Apr 2020 1:23 PM
Karl Stefanovic's ex says she answers to no one but her children.

Mum-of-three Cassandra Thorburn addressed the rumours circling during her messy separation from the Today host in her weekly podcast, Divorce Story: Surviving Separation.

"The only people that you owe any explanation to are your children," Thorburn said.

"If they ask you a question about something that they have heard and let's face it, other children can overhear things in the family home and they might say something to your children, I think that is the only time that you need to explain anything and be honest and open with them."

Cass Thorburn addresses the rumours that circulated as her separation and divorce played out in the media. Picture: Darren Leigh Roberts
Cass Thorburn addresses the rumours that circulated as her separation and divorce played out in the media. Picture: Darren Leigh Roberts

Thorburn and Stefanovic were together for more than two decades and are parents to Jackson, River and Ava.

"Even within your friendship group … you know that things are being said and at times you want to defend yourself or you want to go up to and say this is not true or that is not true," Thorburn continued. "Mine was on a more public scale where I wanted to constantly defend myself. And then it became, I can't defend something that I am in so much hurt over at that point in time."

Cass and Karl at a gala dinner in 2014. Picture: Belinda Rolland
Cass and Karl at a gala dinner in 2014. Picture: Belinda Rolland

Thorburn, who appeared on Dancing With The Stars after the separation, described the scrutiny as an "icky feeling".

"I had times where I had anxiety, you know panic attacks in the supermarket," she said. "I started shopping really late at night and then I started online shopping. And then I realised I can't live life like this, that is not fair."

One difficulty Thorburn found after the split was a lack of invites to social events.

"One thing that does get difficult is you tend not to get invited to dinner parties anymore because dinner parties are held by couples who invite other couples," she said

Originally published as Karl's ex reveals 'icky feeling' that made her quit shopping

The former couple at the Richard Wilkins' 25-year Nine Network anniversary.
The former couple at the Richard Wilkins' 25-year Nine Network anniversary.

cassandra thorburn celebrity gossip karl stefanovic

