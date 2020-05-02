Karl and Jasmine welcome baby girl

Karl and Jasmine have welcomed their newborn daughter in to the world after being pictured driving to the hospital on Friday morning.

Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough have welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Harper May Stefanovic.

Stefanovic confirmed his wife and baby were doing well after Yarbrough gave birth at North Shore Private Hospital in Sydney on May 1.

"I am in awe. Harper is absolutely perfect," Stefanovic told Today

The new arrival weighs a healthy 2.9kg.

It comes after The Daily Mail published photos of the pair in their Toyota Land Cruiser Saharam, travelling to the hospital on Friday after Karl fronted the Today show. The anchor was seen driving while Jasmine, 36, was in the passenger seat.

Karl, 45, was then filmed walking into Sydney's North Shore Private Hospital and asked paparazzi to adhere to social distancing measures, after being seen in the parking lot with a suitcase.

Excited dad Karl revealed the due date and gender of baby Harper in February, saying he "can't wait to meet his little princess".

"We are really excited," Stefanovic told 9 Honey.

"Jasmine looks so beautiful and is handling pregnancy in such an incredible way. Our whole family can't wait to meet our little princess."

In an interview with Stellar magazine recently, Karl, who married Jasmine in December 2018 in Mexico, said he was initially worried about starting a blended family.

"I was worried for Jasmine, and for the kids, that it would be a hurdle, but they've been fantastic.

"I hope having a little baby girl in the household is going to be unifying."

In March, Jasmine told The Daily Telegraph that ice cream was among her pregnancy cravings.

"It's been a great pregnancy," she said. "(I'm craving) ice cream, all kinds of ice cream."

Speaking about their naming plans she said: "We have a few names but I think we have to meet the baby first."

Jasmine and Karl's "little princess" is half-sister to Stefanovic's three children Jackson, 20, River, 12, and Ava, 14 from his marriage to Cassandra Thorburn.

In December last year, Karl confirmed the swirling rumours he and his wife were expecting their first child together in the most Karl Stefanovic way possible.

Posting a paparazzi photo of himself emerging from the ocean during a beach trip, the returning Today host made a self-deprecating remark referencing his Christmas food baby.

"After a great deal of speculation … the rumours are true," he wrote along with the baby emoji.

Speaking on radio in January for the first time since his post, the Today show host seemed excited to reveal the details of his private life.

He told The Kyle and Jackie O Show of his marriage: "We're glad that some of the heat has died out of the whole thing and we sort of lead a more normal life than we did before.

"(Jasmine) is glowing, she's happy and we're all very happy," he added.

Karl and Jasmine were married in Cabo, Mexico, on December 8 2018, in an extravagant celebration that was said to be the nail in the coffin for Karl's career as host of Today.

But less than a year later Channel 9 was forced to backtrack on their decision to dump Karl when ratings under co-hosts Georgie Gardner and Deborah Knight plummeted further.

Karl returned as host in January alongside former 60 Minutes reporter Allison Langdon.

Stefanovic and Yarbrough were the subject of pregnancy rumours ever since they tied the knot, with The Daily Telegraph reporting last year that Stefanovic had undergone a second vasectomy reversal surgery, after undergoing the process initially straight after their wedding.

Stefanovic and Thorburn split after 21 years together, with Stefanovic announcing their separation in September 2016. He met Yarbrough in December that year, before they announced their engagement in February 2018.

