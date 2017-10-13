Karen and I thrilled to be at celebrations at re-opening of The Red Cross Rea Rooms

TEA-TIME: There was a big turn out in Keen Street this week for the reopening of The Red Cross Tea Rooms. Photo by Karen Hogan

TEA-TIME: There was a big turn out in Keen Street this week for the reopening of The Red Cross Tea Rooms. Photo by Karen Hogan

IT WAS wonderful to be at the re-opening of the Lismore Red Cross Tea Room last week.

It was significantly damaged from the flooding.

A lot of work has gone into getting it re-opened and I thank everyone involved especially Lismore Red Cross president Rhonda Moule, secretary Gay McEwan, treasurer Sue Pringle and Lyn Felch and Norma Blume who run the tea rooms.

The Lismore Red Cross do great work in the local community.

I launched a new mental health service last week. It uses a new therapy for those who have suffered trauma.

The program will run in Lismore, Alstonville and Ballina and will be delivered by clinical psychologist James Bennett-Levy and Natalie Roxburgh, the only Aboriginal clinical psychologist on the North Coast.

The Bunjum Aboriginal Corporation, Namatjira Haven and Rekindling The Spirit, are working with the trial program.

I presented my Community Petition on Lismore Square to council this week. In just two weeks over 2000 people signed this petition.

We have sent a message to council that we believe Lismore City Council should not reject a $90 million investment in our city.

Like many I believe that if we are to retain our status as a Regional City, then we must continue to grow and create jobs.

Thank you to everyone who has shown their support for this petition.