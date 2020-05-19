Karate kids level up with online lessons, gradings

KARATE KID: Zoe Rae, 3, has been awarded her Tiny Dragon green belt after an online grading at Success Martial Arts karate school. On left Zoe shows her stick skills with her father Jason while sensei Richard Marlin looks on.

TAKING more than 130 karate students through their gradings via online technology has been an “amazing and very positive experience,” according to a local sensei.

Success Martial Arts sensei Richard Marlin said the whole process had taken a couple of weeks.

When the pandemic shutdown occurred, “just a week before we were due to test all our students for their next coloured belts”, he was concerned but not defeated.

“Instead, we went ahead and tested every student one-on-one live on Zoom or Facebook messenger,” he said

Marlin said as soon as it became clear the school would need to be nimble and look at alternative methods of delivering training, they switched to live streaming virtual classes.

“We graded students from the age of three to those in their 60s and in skill levels ranging from absolute beginners up to but not including black belts,” he said.

“There’s more involved with black belt gradings so we will hold off on those until we can do these in person.”

At the Union St, South Lismore dojo, Marlin and the school manager Lisa Marx have been filming classes in a special green room, which allows them to use a variety of backgrounds depending on the age and skills level of the students.

“It was a great opportunity to test how they have been progressing,” he said.

“We are live-streaming classes daily... students have access to an online portal (with) courses, classes, and tutorials on demand.”

Marlin said while the gradings were held online, he personally delivered all the belts to students, “using safe distancing”.

“It’s really important to keep the school’s community strong and connected during this lockdown,” he said.

Marlin, who has operated from the Union St property for more than 35 years, said “a virus is not going to stop us, even though we are closed for physical face-to-face classes”.

“And I’m keeping on the four of my seven staff who are not eligible for Job Keeper,” he said.