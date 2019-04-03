Karaoke sings of compassion for cancer

Corporate Karaok Norco's Kiss - Both the "Peoples Choice" and " The Best Dressed table" award winners.e Cup.

It's Cup time again.

The Pocket Rockets are excited to be defending their title this year to win Lismore's Corporate Karaoke Cup to contribute to "the Cancer Compassionate Fund", established to raise funds and awareness for oncology patients deemed and assessed as being most in need of financial assistance throughout their treatment journey.

The competition is made up of "runners-up and highly commendable prizes" to accompany both the overall winners and the people's choice award.

The evening also includes an auction, door prizes, raffles, competitions and a $250 best dressed table award - all aside from the most unique entertainment one could imagine.

Now in its fourth year, the organisers anticipate this year's Cup will go close to filling every seat in the newly refurbished Lismore Workers Club auditorium.

This year's Lismore Corporate Karaoke Cup will take place on Saturday at the Lismore Workers Club, at 7pm.

Ticket sales ($20pp) and pre-purchased food platters can be ordered through the Club Reception by phoning 66217401.

For event enquiries, send a text message to Patrick on 0437 026 874.