Karaoke Cup raises funds and laughs

Corporate Karaoke Cup. Overall Winners, Nancy and Deb ( with their Grease rendition ) pictured with judges L/R Richard Mackney, Nora Vidler-Blanksby and Issac Smith Sophie Moeller

LAST week, the Cancer Compassionate Fund staged their annual fundraiser, the Lismore Corporate Karaoke Cup, raising $17 000 for charity.

There were rappers, scrappers, singers and a couple of hum-dingers. Nice girls, Spice Girls, superheroes, mimers, chimers and one-timers.

The Lismore Clinic's rendition of Mustang Sally set the bar high with enthusiasm and use of props.

The props, costumes and colour became bigger and bolder as the night went on. Last year's winners Thomas Noble & Russell Chartered Accountants delivered a most polished number, Let's Talk About Tax.

Toyota rapped us, Crowe Horwath needed a hero, G&F Bangalow's Chris Hayward needed some help and Trevan's Andrew Bing (among other things) lost his wheel. The WCA Accountants' Spice Girls number absolutely smacked it out of the park and Norco's KISS (both the Peoples' Choice and Best Dressed Table winners) were out of this world great in both costume and performance.

Finally, one of the two Grease acts (and overall winners) were Workforce Skills & Training/Top Dog Signs (Nancy and Deb - The Pocket Rockets) with You're The One That I Want.

The event's MC - Triple Z's Callum Jones - did an oh so fine job and the Cup Judges - Isaac Smith, Richard Mackney and Nora Vidler-Blanksby have already booked their seats for next year.

The 600-strong crowd all left with a smile and all of the acts are planning to return next year for the Lismore Corporate Karaoke Cup Number Four.