Kadina Park a great asset for Goonellabah

RIBBON CUTTING: Lismore MP Janelle Saffin gets a helping hand from former MP Thomas George as Goonellabah Rotarians look on. Richard Crandon

I WANT to congratulate everyone involved in securing and delivering the major upgrade to Goonellabah's Kadina Park, which was opened with a ribbon cutting ceremony recently.

I have often used Kadina Park as a central meeting place or even just to catch a breather during doorknocking across Goonellabah.

It's really nice to see what was somewhat of an unloved corner of the suburb transformed into a vibrant, active public space.

The project was funded with a NSW Government grant of $100,000; a Lismore City Council contribution of $115,000 and a generous contribution of $20,000 and lots of in-kind labour from the Goonellabah Rotary Club.

So it was fitting that my predecessor Thomas George popped up for the official duties. Thomas looks to be enjoying his retirement and I wish him well post-politics.

Also joining us was Lismore mayor Cr Isaac Smith and members of Goonellabah Rotary, who have been integral to the project from beginning to end.

The playground equipment upgrade includes a new carousel, flying fox, and 'mouse house,' which is proving to be a real favourite with kids.

The project has a long history so I thank Rotarians like Brian Henry and Richard Crandon for their commitment and effort.

They must have had quite a number of fundraising barbecues to get to this point.

I've also been busy in recent weeks providing letters of support to Lismore City Council and many community groups for their applications under the NSW Government's Stronger Country Communities Fund Round 3 and the 2019 Community Building Partnership Program.

I wish all applicants the best and thank them for putting forward initiatives to benefit their local communities.

Regardless of the final outcomes, I am now well briefed on projects across the electorate and can lobby for them as opportunities arise.