The Roosters' Cooper Cronk and Melbourne Storm skipper Cameron Smith mix it up in last year's grand final.
Rugby League

Juicy odds for Cronk to score a perfect finale

by GREG DAVIS
23rd May 2019 4:28 PM

WHAT price a fairytale finish for retiring rugby league great Cooper Cronk?

$21 to be precise.

The former Australian, Queensland, Melbourne and current Sydney Roosters halfback announced this week that 2019 would be the final campaign of his glorious career.

And Ladbrokes have posted a market on whether or not Cronk can finish his stellar tenure in the best possible fashion.

Cronk is paying $21 to be the Clive Churchill Medallist in a Sydney Roosters victory in the 2019 decider to repeat the same double from 2012 when he was man of the match in Melbourne's grand final win over Canterbury.

Cooper Cronk is $21 odds to go out on the highest note possible. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
