Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Billy Langlands pleaded guilty to drug trafficking in the Brisbane Supreme Court.
Billy Langlands pleaded guilty to drug trafficking in the Brisbane Supreme Court.
Crime

Judge tells gun collecting trafficker ‘get a new hobby’

Danielle Buckley
17th Jun 2020 2:24 PM | Updated: 2:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A VIOLENCE-PRONE drug trafficker has been told he may want to "stick to collecting something else", after claiming the semiautomatic rifle found in his house was part of his hobby collection.

Police discovered the semiautomatic .22 rifle along with a bolt action rifle, 334 rounds of ammunition, and a cocktail of MDMA, steroids, and other drugs at Billy Arthur Langlands's Rosewood property in February last year.

Police monitored the 27-year-old's phone calls and uncovered that he had trafficked ice and marijuana over a fortnight and made a windfall $3000 from the street-level business.

'CALL THE COPS': DAD'S NOSE BROKEN IN STUDENT BRAWL

TEEN'S HORROR AFTER NAKED STRANGER CLIMBED INTO BEDROOM

Langlands appeared via video in Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday, pleading guilty to drug trafficking, unlawful possession of weapons and drugs and other minor drug offences.

 

Billy Langlands pleaded guilty to drug trafficking in the Brisbane Supreme Court.
Billy Langlands pleaded guilty to drug trafficking in the Brisbane Supreme Court.

 

His barrister Lars Falcongreen said the guns were Langlands's hobby and not part of his business.

Mr Facolngreen said one of the rifles was a World War II relic that his client had been restoring for an elderly friend.

"He has a fascination with old guns and old coins," Mr Falcongreen said.

"None of that ammunition matches those rifles … There is no suggestion that he used these guns in any way with his trafficking business."

Crown prosecutor Cameron Wilkins told the court that Langlands had a history of violence and in 2016 had been convicted of assault after a fight in a nightclub.

Mr Falcongreen told the court Langlands had a difficult upbringing and had been exposed to drugs from a young age.

He said Langlands's 16 months on remand had been especially hard over the past few months as his client had been unable to see his family or children due to coronavirus restrictions.

Justice Jean Dalton replied: "I'm sure it's not much fun in jail, but it hasn't been entirely fun out here either."

She sentenced Langlands to three years' jail with immediate parole and told him his anger issues and guns were a "bad mix".

"I accept that gun owning and gun collecting is a legal hobby," she said.

"But with your propensity for violence I think maybe think … stick to collecting something else for a while."

Originally published as Judge tells gun collecting trafficker 'get a new hobby'

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dam if we do, damned if we don’t

        premium_icon Dam if we do, damned if we don’t

        News DETAILS of a possible Dunoon Dam have been unveiled ahead of today’s Rous County Council meeting.

        5 big projects to secure our future water supply

        premium_icon 5 big projects to secure our future water supply

        News New dam, recycled water projects, desalination plant on the table

        'We may be deemed insolvent': Lismore GM's dire warning

        premium_icon 'We may be deemed insolvent': Lismore GM's dire warning

        News Report could determine council is not "responsible and sustainable"

        ‘Monoculture’ turned to diverse habitat in hinterland

        premium_icon ‘Monoculture’ turned to diverse habitat in hinterland

        Environment “Some of our more threatened ecosystems (are) really on the edge.”