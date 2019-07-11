Menu
Journalist shot dead in Philippines

11th Jul 2019 2:42 PM

Gunmen shot dead a radio journalist in the southern Philippines who was on his way home after hosting a daily news commentary show, police said Thursday.

Eduardo Dizon, 58, suffered five gunshot wounds from the shooting on Wednesday night in Kidapawan City, 954 kilometres south of Manila.

He was driving home when two gunmen on a motorcycle stopped beside his car at a corner road and shot at him, city police chief Lieutenant Colonel Ma. Joyce Birrey added.

There was no immediate information on whether the killing was related to Dizon's work, but colleagues said he often reported on corruption and scams in his radio program.

Dizon was the 13th journalist to be killed since 2016, under the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte, according to the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines.

The Philippines has been ranked as one of the world's most dangerous places for journalists by press freedom groups, including the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists.

In 2009, 32 media workers were among more than 50 people killed in a local politician's convoy heading to a rally in the southern region of Mindanao.

The alleged masterminds are currently on trial.

death journalist media shooting

