It is being reported that Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara are expecting their first baby. Picture: Splash News

It is being reported that Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara are expecting their first baby. Picture: Splash News

Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara are expecting their first child together, a source exclusively confirmed to the New York Post.

The very private pair have been keeping a low profile during the pandemic and have been quarantining at their home in Los Angeles. The source tells the Post that Mara, who has recently been spotted wearing baggy clothes to cover her bump, may be as far as six months along in her pregnancy.

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara in the Gus Van Sant film 'Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot (2018). Picture: Scott Patrick Green / Amazon Studios

Meanwhile, reps for both Mara, 35, and Phoenix, 45, have refused to respond to numerous requests for comment from the Post.

The couple originally met on the set of the Spike Jonze film Her but did not begin dating until they were reunited on the set of the film Mary Magdalene, the New York Post exclusively revealed when he was playing Jesus and she starred as Mary Magdalene in the 2018 movie.

They moved in together to a home in the Hollywood Hills.

Phoenix admitted to Vanity Fair in October 2019 that he was initially convinced that Mara "despised" him.

Joaquin Phoenix as Jesus and Rooney Mara as Mary in a scene from film Mary Magdalene. Picture: Supplied





Eventually, he realised that the Carol star was interested in him but was too shy to express it.

"She's the only girl I ever looked up on the internet," Phoenix explained.

"We were just friends, email friends. I'd never done that. Never looked up a girl online."

This story first appeared on the New York Post and has been republished here with permission.

Originally published as Joker star's baby news