Johnson will unveil his final Brexit offer to the European Union on Wednesday
Politics

Johnson Brexit plan has DUP support

2nd Oct 2019 10:28 AM

BRITISH Prime Minister Boris Johnson's new Brexit plan will leave Northern Ireland in a special relationship with Europe until 2025, the UK's Telegraph newspaper reports.

The plan, which will be unveiled on Wednesday, means Northern Ireland will remain in large parts of the European Union single market until at least 2025 but the province will leave the EU customs union along with the rest of the UK, according to the report.

Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist party (DUP) is largely "content" with the proposals, the Guardian reported separately, adding that the plan is supported by DUP leader Arlene Foster.

However, EU member Ireland's Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said the proposals would not provide the basis for a deal with the European Union and are "concerning."

Johnson will unveil his final Brexit offer to the European Union on Wednesday and make clear that if Brussels does not engage with the proposal, Britain will not negotiate further and will leave on October 31.

